Updated Thursday, 7 October 2021 – 02:40

The most controversial measure of the new Housing Law announced by the Government will be to intervene in the rental market to lower prices in the stressed areas. Regardless of the debate for each of the Autonomous Communities to declare or not the stressed areas and the landlords’ intentions to raise prices or not, El Mundo’s analysis of the data on the housing rental index of the Ministry of Transport reflects that 1,010 municipalities (out of a total of 7,592) will be affected by the new measure.

These localities outnumber five points the growth of the CPI of their respective province, one of the requirements that the law establishes to be able to declare an area as stressed. The other requirement that has transcended so far is that families dedicate more than 30% of your salary to pay the lease.

The following map shows, municipality by municipality, the variation that medium rents have experienced in Spain in collective housing between 2015 and 2018, the only official public data, which does not reflect the current market situation. The colored municipalities are those that experience an increase in rents of 7% or more, the minimum increase with respect to the CPI for those years to be considered a stressed area. Data from Basque Country nor of Navarre because they have their own tax regimes and are not included in the ministry index.

The map of the areas stressed by rent coincides with that of the location of the large landlords, legal entities that own more than 10 homes. The provinces with the most municipalities affected by the increases in rented housing are Barcelona, Valencia, Madrid and Balearics. And it is in the Madrid municipality of Pozuelo de Alarcn where the rent amounts to 1,200 euros, being the most expensive in Spain. As stressed areas, the Mediterranean coast stands out, as well as the Islands, and in the interior rents soar in Granada, Seville and Malaga, as well as in Toledo due to its proximity to the capital.

However, some municipalities with large price increases in the years analyzed are far from the cities. This is the case of Villamalea, a town in Albacete with 4,112 inhabitants, and Fras de Albarracn, in Teruel, which despite having only 116 registered people registered a median rent of 500 euros in 2018.

And in Valencia, the second province with the most municipalities affected by rent increases, there is also the lowest rent in the town of Cheese, which has 663 inhabitants and a median rent of 103 euros.

