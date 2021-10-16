The duo Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa, were the offensive and decisive spark plug in their victory yesterday in Game 1 for the American League Championship Series of the Major League Baseball – MLB where they hit some interesting marks.

In the first meeting for the Championship Series of the young circuit, Altuve and Correa set some records that few pairs of players have had in the best baseball in the world.

Altuve hit a home run to tie the game and eventually his teammate, Puerto Rican Carlos Correa, fired another four-corner hit to put definitive figures in yesterday’s game.

There are several marks that have reached this pair of players belonging to the Houston Astros.

One of them was that these two have hit home runs for the fourth consecutive game in the postseason, leaving a four-game win record when this happens.

The @astros are now 4-0 when both @TeamCJCorrea and @ JoseAltuve27 homer in the #postseason. – MLB Stats (@MLBStats) October 16, 2021

Altuve tied Derek Jeter for the third-highest number of home runs in playoff history with 20 trailing Bernie Williams, who has 22. He also became the fastest player to hit this home run mark.

Carlos Correa reached 55 RBIs in the postseason, this being the most for an active player and the fifth in history, in addition to this he reached 18 home runs, tying players like Nelson Cruz and Reggie Jackson.

Offensive numbers in the postseason of José Altuve and Carlos Correa

Altuve has a .307 batting average in the postseason, hitting 20 home runs, scoring 60 runs and driving in 46 in 274 at-bats.

While Correa, in 258 at-bats he has hit 18 home runs, scoring 32 runs, driving 55 to leave a batting average of .283.

