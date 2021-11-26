Disney + continues its course with series that will introduce a new generation of superheroes for Phase 4 of Marvel. Little by little, some characters have withdrawn to make room for other members, while the films are leaving the structure that this stage will follow. We recently saw previews of She-hulk, Moon knight and Ms. Marvel, who will become a very important element by also appearing in The marvels, sequel to Captain Marvel – 60% where Brie Larson will repeat and Teyonah Parris will join, and which will now be released until 2023.

We recommend: REVIEW | Hawkeye: one shot to the center and one off the target

The project of The marvels it will have to overcome many obstacles, but it has good possibilities and several resources that already make it one of the most promising titles of this phase. On the one hand, those who still do not accept Brie larson in the character of Carol Danvers they don’t really want to see her again in another solo film, and would prefer that she limit her appearances to franchise crossovers. However, the actress has quite a loyal fan base and a lot of Marvel lovers who have no problem with her and want to know more about the future of Captain Marvel.

Secondly, The marvels It will also include the character of Monica Rambeau, played by Parris, who we saw get her powers at the WandaVision events – 95%. The character was very well accepted by the public and his obvious resentment towards Captain Marvel could be a very interesting factor for the sequel. Finally we have Ms. Marvel, played by Iman Vellani; a character who madly admires Danvers and tries to follow in his footsteps. All these contrasts will be explored under the vision of Nia DaCosta, director of Candyman – 82%.

Although The marvels was significantly delayed by the global pandemic and the internal change in Marvel’s schedule, the film is said to have already finished filming. Of course, they will surely come back for reshoots and then the lengthy editing process. Until now the story has been kept secret and we have not had major leaks since the filming set, but now we have a new image that anticipates a costume change for the young Ms. Marvel:

New costume for Ms. Marvel in The Marvels?

New suit for Ms. Marvel in THE MARVELS ???? #MsMarvel #Marvel pic.twitter.com/iREsg9QkIm – EMPEROR BOSS (@GodEmperorBoss) November 26, 2021

You may also like: Mutants on the way? Ms Marvel would change the origin of Kamala

Considering that in his series the character will learn to work as a superhero and will eventually find his own path, a costume change is not at all surprising. In fact, in general the characters change their suits for each new installment, either due to the evolution of technology or to reflect the situation and the emotional state they will go through in said film. This new suit is clearly influenced by that of Captain Marvel and moves away from the one he traditionally wears in the comics.

In the series we will be shown a young Kamala Khan who does not have many friends and is obsessed with the world of superheroes, her favorite being Captain Marvel. Eventually the adolescent will obtain her own powers and begin an evolution to know herself and the scope of her abilities. In the comic, the character has elasticity, polymorphism, and healing abilities. Although this is expected to hold for his live action adaptation, some believe that small changes will be made so that the character does not collide with Reed Richards when Marvel finally introduces Fantastic Four, although those who have read his comics know they are not. really similar.

The director promises that The marvels will delve into the most human pain of Carol Danvers. That’s why it makes perfect sense for two new characters to join together that represent the best and worst of being a superhero. In these months we have seen how Brie larson he is physically preparing for the role, but we haven’t heard any further news about the film and its history. Maybe after the series of Ms. Marvel and that we see the reaction of the public we will have more information about the expected sequel.

Do not leave without reading: The Marvels: Director Says Film Will Be About Pain And Trauma