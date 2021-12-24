12/24/2021 at 5:53 PM CET

The English Premier of football has announced this Friday the postponement due to coronavirus and injuries from the nineteenth round match between the Burnley and Everton, which was set for next Sunday.

It is the third clash of the so-called ‘Boxing Day’ canceled by the virus together withl Liverpool-Leeds United and Wolverhampton-Watford, which were previously postponed.

Everton, led by Spanish Rafael Benítez, requested the postponement of the game due to the plague of contagions in its squad, which was initially rejected. However, this Friday the Premier indicated that it had reviewed the request that has been accepted after verifying that “there had been more casualties in the squad.”

Rafael Benítez recalled that he only had nine outfield players in his squad and three goalkeepers to visit the Turf Moor stadium and play against Burnley.

Although 90 tests that players have recently undergone are known to have tested positive, Premier League clubs decided last Monday to maintain the competitive schedule and not stop during the Christmas period. It was also recalled that clubs must play if they have thirteen available field players plus a goalkeeper.

The Burnley is one of the computers most affected by the consequences of the virus. It is the third game in a row that Sean Dyche’s team has had to postpone because their opponents have suffered outbreaks of coronavirus.