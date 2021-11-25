Matrix Resurrections is just a month away from its premiere and fans are eager to learn about Neo’s new adventure. Audiences will welcome Keanu Reeves with wide arms in his new interpretation as the Chosen One and we can’t handle the excitement. Recently, the actor gave a funny interview for Esquire in which he answers some questions about his life and career, among which his choice regarding the dilemma of the famous blue and red pill seen in the Matrix more than twenty years ago stands out. In the following paragraphs we discuss all the details.

The First Matrix Tape – 87% present us with an argument that revolutionized the science fiction genre on the big screen. The sisters Wachowski They presented the world with never-before-seen visual effects and combined them with a clever adventure that questions reality. Keanu plays Thomas Anderson, a hacker unsatisfied with his life who soon discovers the truth about existence: humans have been subdued by a race of advanced machines that cultivate them for energy; meanwhile, the minds of individuals live deluded in a false reality very similar to the world in which we live.

Morpheus, one of the protagonists, offers Neo the possibility of abandoning the false reality, a super computer program called the Matrix, through the famous pills. The red one offers the truth about the existence, the conscience regarding the dominion of the machines over the humanity and the escape to the real world; while the blue one makes him remain calm in ignorance of the artificial Earth. Neo chooses the red one and joins Morpheus and his team of rebels.

One of the questions asked by Esquire to Keanu reeves asks you to talk about your choice on the pill dilemma. Which one would you choose here and now? The actor offers an answer:

Reality and existence are pretty harsh, so it would be great to take the red pill to at least be able to start from there. But maybe I could take the blue pill as a vacation, you know, the blue pill as a vacation, but it wouldn’t be as good as taking a vacation with the red pill.

Although Neo had already starred in numerous films in the 1990s, The Matrix was the production that changed his life forever and made him a Hollywood superstar. Matrix 4 not only brings back Lana Wachowski and Keanu reeves, also joins Carrie-Anne Moss in her unforgettable role as Trinity. The film will also feature the talents of Jonathan Groff (Mindhunter – 100%) and Neil Patrick Harris (How i met your mother). The filming of the movie is taking place in San Francisco and some lucky few have had the opportunity to observe Reeves in character and we can say that he looks quite different.

Keanu reeves saw a powerful boost in his fame starting in 2019, the year in which he starred in movies like John Wick 3: Parabellum – 98% and Always Be My Maybe also caused a sensation with a special presentation at E3 2019, where they joined forces with CD Projekt RED to talk about Cyberpunk 2077, the open world video game in which he played Johnny Silverhand. In addition to Matrix 4Also on his list of projects is John Wick: Chapter 4, the long-awaited film of the master murderer that promises to drive everyone crazy in 2022; This character also contributed to his rise in recent times and to being officially considered the boyfriend of social networks.

Matrix 4 premieres on December 22.

