It’s a recurring joke that much of what we see in action movies conveniently always takes place in the same American cities. Be it alien invasions, epidemics or catastrophes of all kinds, these always happen in that country. Well that, sometimes, also has problems for the same productions when they occupy the same location. That was the case with Venom: Carnage Freed – 45% and The Matrix: Resurrections.

In an interview with Collider, the location manager of Venom: Carnage Freed, Christopher Kusiak, explained that there were a couple of occasions in which both films were in the city of San Francisco shooting at the same time. On the one hand, this allowed them to take shots of the helicopters from the Lana Wachowski film that they ended up using, but they also had a hard time filming in a place that this production beat them to:

The filming had a great impact. Many of our plans were abandoned because the Matrix controlled the entire center. We ended up moving an action scene to the roof of a parking lot because we couldn’t go to the areas we wanted because of Matriz. But if we had arrived earlier, the opposite would probably have happened.

As you know, Venom (Tom Hardy) lives in San Francisco. It is there that the journalist who hosts the alien lives and where the dangerous serial killer who later teams up with Carnage (Woody Harrelson) escapes. Unlike the first film, the sequel shows little of the city and perhaps it is only during the final fight in a church that the view of the place is best used.

As to Matrix Resurrections, there are very few details about the sequel to Wachowski. What we have for sure is that they are not really in San Francisco, but in a simulation of it within the sinister virtual reality created by the machines. Also, it has been confirmed that it is a direct sequel to The Matrix, which means that it will ignore the facts of the second and third parts.

Kusiak’s statement makes the space that Wachowski’s film required sound enormous. This is more or less in line with what we’ve heard from other cast members, who have highlighted the eccentric rails and platforms that the director used to shoot some of the action scenes for the sequel. How much of San Francisco will we see in the movie? All you have to do is wait and see.

Venom: Carnage Freed – 45% is already in theaters and has been a box office hit, as well as leaving fans intrigued by its post-credits scene. As for The Matrix: Resurrections, the film will hit theaters at the end of December, if the health situation allows it. It will be then that we will be able to see why so much scandal due to the extensiveness of the locations and how much the new simulation will resemble the Californian city.

