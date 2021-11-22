

Eréndira Ibarra attends the premiere of the Netflix series ‘La Casa de las Flores’ in Mexico.

Photo: Victor Chavez / .

The cinematographic saga ‘Matrix‘ has become one of the most acclaimed and influential that revolutionized the science fiction genre as we know it today. It took 18 years for the faithful lovers of this film franchise to enjoy the premiere of the fourth installment of The Matrix in theaters, which promises to provide us with an action-packed visual experience and many surprises that will put the minds of the fans into play. viewers.

As with the first Matrix film released in 1999, ‘Matrix Resurrections‘plans to follow that line of its predecessor in offering a cult film where the only protagonists will be the visual effects, the original script and its revolutionary audiovisual aesthetic. Also, this fourth film will once again feature the exceptional cast that captivated its audience due to their well-deserved performances of an Oscar award.

Keanu reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss and Jada pinkett smith are some of the familiar faces that will re-personify their respective roles in ‘Matrix Resurrections’. The absence of Laurence Fishburne playing Morpheus caused a real sadness to all the spectators who grew up with this film saga full of science fiction, mainly because the character died in the video game The Matrix Online for PC, an MMORPG by Monolith Productions that premiered in 2005 and concluded in 2009.

It should be noted that all the lore of ‘Matrix’ is made up of video games, animations and comics that are part of the canon universe of the main films of the saga, so the fate of Morpheus had already been anticipated long before ‘Matrix Resurrections’ began to be produced.

However, the legacy of the leader of Nebuchadnezzar has not yet been forgotten, because in the first trailer that was revealed by the Warner Bros. Pictures account on September 9 of this year, a younger version of this character is visualized. will be played by American actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

A Mexican actress will share the screen with Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in ‘The Matrix Resurrections’

Social media crashed when the film’s first official poster was revealed, but all eyes were on Erendira Ibarra, the 36-year-old Mexican actress who will play an unknown character in the film that has not yet been revealed.

Eréndira Ibarra was born in Mexico City on September 25, 1985, but grew up for most of her life in San José, California. His father is Epigmenio Ibarra, the renowned Mexican producer and journalist who maintains a bond of friendship with the President of Mexico, Andrew Manuel Lopez Obrador. Subsequently, Eréndira Ibarra entered the acting career in 2006 participating in various feature films and series, among which we can highlight ‘Desire forbidden’, ‘Ingobernable’, ‘I wanted to find you’ and ‘Capadocia’.

Since the first film of ‘Matrix’ was released in 1999, Eréndira Ibarra considers herself a very fan of the franchise and received the opportunity to be part of the cast of the fourth installment of the saga by deciding Lana Wachowski, who had the honor of working with her on the series of Netflix premiered in 2018 ‘Sense8’, which was written by the Wachowski sisters. ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ will open on December 22 in theaters.

