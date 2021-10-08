The Matrix: Resurrections is one of the most anticipated releases by the public for this year. In addition to the fact that the film can follow the path of other titles such as Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings – 95% and No time to die – 83% to regain the international box office after the crash caused by the COVID pandemic last year, many fans hope that the sequel provoked the same historical reactions as the Matrix – 87%. The arrival of this late sequel was somewhat unexpected, since its cycle was considered finished and even somewhat worn by so many imitations and references in other films; however, it seems that Lana Wachowski has something very special in store.

Keep reading: Lana Wachowski reveals she made Matrix 4 to overcome the passing of her parents

The Wachowski sisters rose to fame thanks to Matrix, and although they have never lost the ambition to carry out their projects, the critics and the public have not reacted so well to everything they offer. That is why it is believed that continuing with this franchise was an excuse to become relevant again; However, the details of the production make it clear that it goes beyond that. To begin with, just Lana Wachowski he returned for the sequel, and he did so from an idea he developed after losing several loved ones in his life, including his parents. The director used this story as a tribute and as a way to overcome the grief, and that makes The Matrix: Resurrections a much more personal job.

Of course, Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss did not hesitate to return to their respective roles, as the original film helped make them icons of science fiction in the cinema. Although Moss has a long history, Reeves is the one who was truly marked by Neo’s role and his participation in the saga of John wick is proof of it.

The Matrix: Resurrections will be released in December of this year and to promote the tape Warner Bros. released a behind-the-scenes video where the cast talks about the legacy of the original film and how it managed to sneak into basically all kinds of genres in film and television because of its technical aspects and its philosophical references. Keanu reeves, in particular, he has a very particular affection for Matrix:

While we were making Matrix I had the feeling that this was something beyond myself, it was great.

I hear the phrase: “The Matrix changed my life”, and then I reply: “Thank you, it changed mine too.”

You may also like: The Matrix: Resurrections | Official synopsis of the film reveals that it will be a direct continuation of the Matrix

In the video also appears Carrie-Anne Moss, who explains:

The experience of making the movies was a transformative moment in my life. It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Even in my own life I have looked around and thought, “Oh my gosh, I’m in the Matrix. I literally thought that.

Similarly, the actress says that she never expected that her famous phrase from “Dodge this / Dodge this”, where she shoots one of the agents who almost killed Neo, would become an event for which the they continue to recognize.

Other elements of the cast also appear talking about their impressions. Jada Pinkett Smith, who appeared in The Matrix Reloaded – 73% and Matrix: Revolutions – 36%, say they know many people who have taken philosophy classes based on the film, while Priyanka Chopra, who joins in this fourth installment, comments:

It is this wonderful magical and mythological world that has been created using numbers and digits, but it is really about consciousness, it is really about thinking.

The rest of the actors also remember how they felt after watching Matrix in the cinema, and they talk about how various references of the film remain current, from the choice of the famous pills to the expression “glitch in the Matrix / falla en la Matrix.”

Watch the video here:

The first advance of The Matrix: Resurrections shows us almost a repetition of Neo’s original path in the first movie. It seems that this installment is a direct sequel to Matrix and it is not yet confirmed whether or not the other two parts are part of the canon. The fact that Hugo Weaving does not return in his role as Agent Smith and that Laurence Fishburne, the actor who originally gave life to Morpheus, was replaced by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II are points that have caused controversy and that many hope to understand after seeing this film that has high expectations to meet and the arduous task of exceeding, or at least matching, the success of Matrix.

Do not leave without reading: Matrix 4: Lana Wachowski Got Something Never Seen Before, Says Yahya Abdul-Mateen II