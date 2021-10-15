The Matrix: Resurrections is expected to be one of the biggest releases of the year and to become one of the strongest titles to support the return to the movies. The late sequel, this time directed only by Lana Wachowski, hopes to live up to the Matrix – 87% and even achieve something similar in the history of cinema. The first trailer excited the fans, but it also raised many doubts because several of the scenes seem to repeat the story that we already saw of Neo. The one that feels so similar to the first installment has already given way to theories ranging from the Matrix Reloaded – 73% and Matrix: Revolutions – 36% will not be taken into account, until it is a new repetition where the chosen one will no longer be Neo.

Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss returning as Neo and Trinity was indispensable to developing the story, but many wonder why Hugo Weaving and Laurence Fishburne will not appear. In the case of Weaving, it can be thought that the famous Agent Smith no longer contributes much more to the saga and that a new enemy will be sought to defeat, so to a certain extent it is understood. However, the first trailer for the film shows Morpheus, but not with a familiar face.

On Matrix 4, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, recognized for his recent work on Candyman – 82% will be the one who plays the famous character and in the first images he looks very confident in the role. For his part, Fishburne revealed a long time ago that Lana had not called him for filming. Why change the actor? It seems that everything has to do with the way the director decided to approach the character this time. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Abdul-Mateen II said that this is a new iteration of Morpheus.

During the talk, the actor also from Watchmen – 80% confessed that they did not know how they could replace Laurence fishburne on paper, since the interpreter is linked to the character for life. However, when reading the script and talking to Lana, she realized that things were not as she thought:

Laurence already did what had to be done. I think what the script brought was a new narrative and new opportunities that opened a space within the Matrix universe for a new Morpheus.

Abdul-Mateen also acknowledged that this production demanded a lot of him and that although he did not want to repeat Fishburne’s work, it was inevitable that he did not replicate some movements that were necessary for certain scenes, such as when Neo and Morpheus train. Although the actor cannot reveal much, he does explain:

I play a character who is definitely aware of the history of the Matrix and the history of Morpheus. This character is on a journey of self discovery. There is a lot in our history that is about growing up, marking your own path. Morpheus is not exempt from that.

Fans will recall that this is not the first time a character has changed actors. On Matrix, the Oracle was played by Gloria Foster, who passed away while the sequels were being filmed and was replaced by Mary Alice. At that time an explanation was given within the film, where the character clarified that he had changed his body because an evil program had destroyed the previous one. When asked Yahya Abdul-Mateen II if something similar happened with Morpheus he replied:

What viewers will understand is that there are many rules in the Matrix. Age, appearance, the things that we identify as real, can be manipulated in that world. The Matrix is ​​where anything is possible.

It is possible then that Morpheus had to change his body. In the video game The Matrix Online the character dies when he tries to recover Neo’s remains, and although it does not seem that this story is considered canon, perhaps a reference to something similar is made. On the other hand, there is also the possibility that the character will find a way to look younger to start this cycle of discovery that Neo and Trinity will go through. The Matrix: Resurrections It will be released in December of this year and the first reviews have been quite positive.

