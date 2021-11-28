Related news

Marketing maneuver, experiment or whim of the bosses, the truth is that the big brands of food products tend to release limited editions from time to time that incite debate. Impossible mixtures meet in supermarkets and curiosity does the rest so that you end up going to the checkout. This time it’s about a Heinz mayonnaise fused with Oreo cookies which has caused the arcade in thousands of Twitter users.

It has been the scriptwriter and comedian Arturo González-Campos who has shared in a tweet the photograph of the bottle of this sauce Wholesale, that is how it is called, asking society for a reflection on the commercialization of this type of impossible products. The transparent pot even reveals the unattractive color of the mejunge, which also has bits of sweet Galician. Come on, an invention to forget:

I think we should stop and reflect. pic.twitter.com/yZESQs7jZB – Arturo González-Campos (@ArturoGCampos) November 21, 2021

About 60,000 reactions have provoked the now famous Mayonnaise Mayoreo, attracting comments as unpleasant as the following:

mama I have gomitao – Sandra (@lahiperactina) November 21, 2021

It looks like cement … – Emilio J. Pérez. Architect (@EmilioJPerez) November 21, 2021

Or stop and confess (finally): as a child I loved to eat Maria cookies with pot mayonnaise.

🙈🙉🙊

A lifetime waiting for this tweet. Thanks! – Grinaldas (@ Chucrut4Thought) November 22, 2021

I believe that we should cease to exist. Then what will it be to put it on the pizza with pineapple? Degenerate Pvtos …

And by the way I leave avatar for @Funderelele pic.twitter.com/WeqZYTNmNf – Ichi The Freaker (@Kuro_Neko_Sama) November 22, 2021

I’m going to have to talk to the family. This is unacceptable – Nico Heinz (@nicopeich) November 21, 2021

However, this has not been the first time that Mayoreo has gone viral and in June all the alarms went off thanks to the nutritionist Julio Basulto. At that time it was already discovered that it is not a real product, but one of the assemblies that the designer Doctor Photograph makes and disseminates, as he himself has shared from his profiles on social networks on various occasions and also how You can read at the top of the mayonnaise label:

On this #PortfolioDay I’m sharing some of my personal favorite fake products pic.twitter.com/PMahUW4AkH – Doctor Photograph (@PhotographDr) October 12, 2021

In the middle of that first controversy, the journalist and editor specialized in food and health, Laura Caorsi, I had already spun a thread explaining also a curious phenomenon on the subject. The expert affirms that there have been many people who have (we) believed that Mayoreo actually exists because “it is credible to us”:

🤯Oreo mayonnaise? Oreo Heinz Sauce?

“Disgust!” “The horror!” “We deserve extinction!”

—Go # express thread— pic.twitter.com/47JMWdNzII – Laura Caorsi (@lauracaorsi) June 25, 2021

“Armageddon is coming,” says dietitian-nutritionist @JulioBasulto_DN. https://t.co/5ma0V8Yhr6 – Laura Caorsi (@lauracaorsi) June 25, 2021

“We do not deserve to live”, sentence @ armano.https: //t.co/iiQRdc81iJ – Laura Caorsi (@lauracaorsi) June 25, 2021

But… Wait… Who is @armano? What do you work on? – Laura Caorsi (@lauracaorsi) June 25, 2021

David @armano is a designer. It is dedicated to marketing and branding [https://t.co/OsSVbBfn4Q] pic.twitter.com/jfY9RU5xyP – Laura Caorsi (@lauracaorsi) June 25, 2021

“Ahh, then … then …”

—Then the #MayOreo that from hell is a fake. It is from lies. An invention, wow.

-Oh haha. How well he designs, that I had believed it. I stay calm, right? 😅 – Laura Caorsi (@lauracaorsi) June 25, 2021

Well no. – Laura Caorsi (@lauracaorsi) June 25, 2021

🥄The #MayOreo sauce is false (🙂), but it is plausible (☹️).

🥄It is plausible because it seems to us that it could be real.

🥄It seems to us that it could be real because we have seen other similar things that do exist. – Laura Caorsi (@lauracaorsi) June 25, 2021

It is plausible to us because we have become accustomed to seeing (and consuming) ultra-processed products that use other ultra-processed ingredients as ingredients, pushing imagination and language to the limit. Https://t.co/zNFNNMvLDV – Laura Caorsi (@lauracaorsi) June 25, 2021

And it is plausible to us because, as @JulioBasulto_DN says, it could appear tomorrow at the supermarket and it would not surprise us in the least. 🔚https: //t.co/cdTdhV5tx2 – Laura Caorsi (@lauracaorsi) June 25, 2021

Caorsi defends that “we have become accustomed to seeing (and consuming) ultra-processed products that use other ultra-processed ingredients as ingredients, pushing imagination and language to the limit”, and even dares to predict that “He could show up tomorrow at the supermarket and it wouldn’t surprise us in the least”.

