12/04/2021

Act. At 10:52 CET

Susana arizaga

Harassment of Cecilio Lera Blanco to the less that ended in a complaint before the Civil Guard would come repeating since this summer, every time the mayor of Castroverde de Campos he was with the 14 year old girl, as he would have told his parents and collects the complaint. The first mayor of the terracampino municipality, apparently, made annoying comments the minor, according to the statements made before the Civil Guard, a situation that ended up being untenable for the alleged victim of a crime of induction into prostitution for which Lera Blanco is being investigated.

Precisely, the fact that there was no conclusive evidence of this continued harassment led to Gender Violence prosecutor to banish the crime of corruption of minors that initially the Civil Guard would have reflected in the complaint of the girl’s parents. After taking a statement in the Villalpando Court the minor and the mayor of Castroverde, the prosecutor concluded that the episode that occurred on November 24, when the investigated would have offered the girl money in exchange for sex, was a “specific event & rdquor; that can only fit in crime of inducing prostitution to minors. The other, more serious criminal offense requires that there be more involved and that the action against the victim be repeated.

Substitute mayor

On the other hand, in just 30 minutes, councilors of Castroverde yesterday ended the plenary session called for the secretary to announce the appointment by decree of the Deputy Mayor, Diodoro Conde Vicente, as Deputy Mayor by Cecilio Lera Blanco, in accordance with the provisions of the Regulations for the Organization and Operation of Local Entities (ROF).

A month and a half after the municipal elections, no one seems to know if the acting mayor intends to remain in office until the still municipal councilor and president of the Corporation can get out of prison, if his lawyer succeeds in getting him to the Court of Zamora admits the appeal against the unconditional prison order issued by the Villalpando judge investigating the events that occurred on November 24 in Castroverde. The investigated is accused of following the girl when she was leaving a bar in which they agreed and having approached it to offer you more than 200 euros in exchange for having sex.

The Plenary yesterday approved a credit modification which should be given the green light before the end of the month; the celebration of the patron saint’s festivities, The Virgin of the Immaculate, on December 8; and holidays for officials. All points were approved unanimously and without debate.

The urgency to hold this plenary session, especially due to the credit modification that was included, would explain the speed with which the replacement of Lera Blanco has taken place.

The acting councilor: “You have to go through the town and everyone go to a & rdquor;

The acting mayor of Castroverde de Campos opened yesterday the turn of interventions in the Plenary, in which his appointment was approved behind closed doors, with a concise speech to urge the councilors present to work “all together and to work for the people & rdquor;, as this newspaper learned.

The new head of municipal management, Deputy Mayor and number two of Cecilio Lera Blanco for almost three decades, avoided being seen in the vicinity of the Town Hall. Access to the building had been closed and locked for at least half an hour before the start of the plenary session set for 11:00 a.m., long before the arrest and detention of Lera Blanco for a crime of inducing the prostitution of minors why you the parents of a village girl denounced.

Precisely, the first item on the agenda was the vote for which it was agreed log off to the public, an agreement that was reached unanimously and without anyone making any mention of the “Exceptional circumstances & rdquor; that motivated the decision. The same expression was already collected on the poster that hung at 10.40 am on the door of the Town Hall to warn citizens and journalists that this call would not be public.

A close friendship relationship for more than three decades

Cecilio Lera Blanco and the family of the minor who has denounced him they maintained a close friendship that has lasted more than three decades, until the attitude of the mayor of Castroverde towards the 14-year-old girl has taken courses that have led him to be investigated for a crime of inducing the prostitution of minors, as this newspaper has learned.

The relationship was so close that the councilor of the municipality was present at the most important events of the girl’s family, including his parents’ wedding, sources close to him point out. However, the attitude of the first mayor of Castroverde had already been making a dent in the personal relationship of both parties, especially since this summer, when the minor said he felt harassed by the mayor.

Discretion and silence among the residents of the municipality

Poster announcing the holding of the trial behind closed doors. / LOZ |

Castroverde de Campos it seemed like yesterday ghost town, especially in the surroundings of the Town Hall, with little bustle of people despite being the center of the town. In two long hours, barely half a dozen people appeared in the square that presides over a bust of the illustrious and historical son of this town Diego de Ordás. The discretion and silence from the neighbors on the complaint against Cecilio Lera Blanco are absolute. An attitude that yesterday was specified in the closed-door celebration of the Plenary in order to prevent the media from taking images and taking note of what was happening there. In fact, the day before, the intention had already been indicated to close the doors of the City Hall to avoid “the media circus & rdquor;, although the aforementioned poster included the restrictions due to COVID-19 and alluded to the small dimensions of the room in order to preserve the safety distance. The councilors began to leave the Town Hall at 11.33 am, first two councilors from the PSOE government team. None wanted to make statements to this newspaper, one of them visibly upset by the information that has uncovered the complaint against the mayor of Castroverde. The next mayor to leave the City Council was the member of the PP group, who also refused to answer questions. The rest of the councilors and the acting councilor himself left the building after 12 noon, without stopping the passage.