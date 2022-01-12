The Mediterranean diet has been named the healthiest way to eat again in 2022 according to the US News and World Report rankings. Rich in vegetables, healthy fats, and lean protein, it ranks first for the fifth year in a row.

The Mediterranean diet, based on the traditional eating habits of the regions of Greece, Italy and Spain, has been named the best diet in the world overall for the fifth year in a row by a panel of experts from US News & World Report.

Rich in plant-based foods, with moderate amounts of lean protein and healthy fats, the diet also ranked # 1 as the easiest diet to follow, the best plant-based diet, the best for heart health, and the best for people with diabetes.

The classification was developed by a group of specialists in nutrition, heart health, diabetes and weight loss.

The panel analyzed 40 popular diets, classifying them according to criteria such as the ease of following each meal plan, the potential for weight loss in the short and long term, and the ability to influence certain diseases such as diabetes.

Experts praised the Mediterranean diet for being nutritionally balanced, easy to maintain over time and include a wide range of foods, including red wine.

There is an extensive body of scientific evidence that links this diet to a longer and healthier life, although following it and preparing its recipes can take a long time than others.

The Mediterranean diet is linked to benefits such as a lower risk of disease and healthy aging

The Mediterranean diet It is based on how people eat in the riparian countries of the Mediterranean Sea, encompassing the blue zones, regions where people tend to live longer and healthier lives, even reaching 100 years.

Since the Mediterranean diet incorporates a wide range of traditions and ingredients, it does not focus on specific recipes. Instead, its basic principles are based on eat lots of products like green leafy vegetables, whole grains, legumes, herbs, and spices.

It’s also rich in healthy fats like olive oil and nuts, as well as lean protein from sources like fish and poultry.

Research suggests that these eating habits are linked to benefits such as better heart health, lower risk of diabetes, less inflammation, and prevention of age-related cognitive decline.

It also incorporates small amounts of wine, which can promote good cholesterol for a healthy heart and brain.

It is an easy diet to follow and maintain in the long term

One of the greatest attractions of the Mediterranean diet is that it includes a great variety of foods.

It does not eliminate any foods nor does it restrict calories. As a result, eIt is unlikely that people will experience any risk by this eating plan, according to the analysis of the experts.

Besides, the flexibility to customize diet depending on their own preferences and lifestyle, it facilitates long-term maintenance, according to people who follow the diet.

Other balanced and easily adaptable diets, such as DASH and flexitarian, also scored highly by experts.

On the contrary, more restrictive eating plans, like the ketogenic diet or the Dukan diet, deserved poor marks as they are harder to maintain over time.

Besides, the Severe restriction of various food or calorie groups can also create a risk of nutritional imbalance or eating disorders, as suggested by various investigations.

If you’re looking for quick weight loss or convenience, Mediterranean food may not be ideal.

No diet is perfect for everyone. One of the few disadvantages of the Mediterranean diet is that it takes time and knowledge to prepare healthy food, and ingredients can sometimes be expensive, according to the sorting panel.

Since the diet was not designed for weight loss, it does not mandate how much you should eat or provide specific meals or eating structure, which can hinder rapid weight loss.

In this sense, one of the strengths is that it encourages moderation when consuming red meat, sugar and processed foods, which means that it can work to lose weight, particularly as part of a healthy lifestyle.

Losing weight on the Mediterranean diet largely depends on how it compares to your current diet and your specific eating plan, including portion sizes.

This article was published in Business Insider Spain by Andrea Núñez-Torrón Stock.