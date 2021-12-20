12/20/2021 at 12:24 CET

Ramon Diaz

The Mediterranean basin is the second area in the world most affected by climate change. Only Antarctica has worse data. The impact on the Mediterranean countries is brutal: it directly affects agriculture and fishing. And, by extension, to food. Experts stress the need to find solutions. They believe it is an “international and collective” responsibility. The common and forceful message from all analysts is that, given the complexity of the problem, no country alone will be able to face the threats.

The recently presented report ‘Socio-economic impacts of climate change in the Mediterranean’, commissioned by the Partners for Reasearch and Innovation in the Mediterranean Area (PRIMA) Foundation and the European Institute of the Mediterranean (IEMeD), reveals the delicate situation of the Mediterranean basin because of the climate crisis.

A basin that isone of the world’s biodiversity hotspots, characterized by a high level of endemism and species richness, encompassing a wide range of marine, freshwater and terrestrial ecoregions.

The study focuses on the socioeconomic impact of climate change in the Mediterranean area, which has been less studied than the biophysical one, probably due to its complexity. Therefore, there are iimportant knowledge gaps.

“The region faces serious threats including water stress, deterioration of food production, food security, desertification and severe pollution, to mention just a few & rdquor ;, highlights the monograph.

“These threats have been exacerbated in recent decades by the increase in demography (the region has more than 500 million people, double the number 40 years ago), the migration to urban areas, the sightseeing (It is the first destination in the world) and, more importantly, the climate change& rdquor ;, adds.

The Mediterranean heats up 20% more than the world average

An alarming fact: the Mediterranean suffers a temperature increase 20% higher than the world average. It is a true ‘focus’ of climate change& rdquor ;, alerts Octavi Quintana, director of PRIMA and coordinator of the study in its introduction.

Victoria Reyes-García and Esteve Corbera, both Research Professors at the Autonomous University of Barcelona (UAB), focus their participation in the report on the perspective socio-ecological perspective of climate change in the Mediterranean basin.

They show the fragile balance of the region’s ecosystems, which have been subjected to human intervention for several thousand years. underlying threats exacerbated by climate change must be addressed jointly across the region and with a multidisciplinary approach.

Alain Safa, Founder and Manager, Skill Partners, details the socio-economic impacts of climate change on water, agriculture and food in the countries of the Mediterranean basin. Show that the data is “awful & rdquor;. The prospects even worse. And he points out that it is necessary to take urgent measures in the international arena.

The impact of the climate crisis in the Mediterranean area will be “very important & rdquor; and, consequently, “inequalities and social unrest will spread & rdquor;. Supports “strong cooperation between different countries with the creation of an institutionalized structure”.

Irina Solovyeva and Elena Xoplaki, from the Justus Liebig University of Giessen, Giessen, in Germany, entitled their contribution “Challenges and shortcomings in assessing the socio-economic impacts of climate change: the case of the Mediterranean & rdquor ;.

They analyze the “obstacles& rdquor; facing scientists to make a proper assessment of the socio-economic impact of climate change. And also those who find to transmit recommendations that help “decision makers in their difficult decisions & rdquor ;.

Objective, seek the greatest possible consensus

Solovyeva and Xoplaki conclude that the quality of climate change impact assessments and their applicability at the regional, national and local levels can be “vastly improved & rdquor; when all methodological and data challenges are addressed systematic and coordinated way.

“In the case of the Mediterranean, this underscores the importance of a increased collaboration between researchers who study all aspects of climate change with this geographical approach, taking into account the complexities, inhomogeneities and socioeconomic gradients that characterize the area & rdquor ;, they indicate.

Joan Subirats, Professor of Political Science at the UAB, looks at the problem from a radically different perspective. His analysis takes the point of view of decision makers.

It highlights the difficulty that political leaders have in following scientific recommendations, especially when they seriously affect specific groups of people, “Even if they are a minority & rdquor ;.

The public policy expert highlights that there is no social consensus on climate change and, therefore, “there is a great discussion on the instruments that should be used to stop it& rdquor ;.

He points out the need to negotiate with different actors to achieve “the widest possible consensus& rdquor ;, which means “not just have data, but listen to a wide range of stakeholders & rdquor ;.

Subirats highlights that the approach that has predominated until now in the development of environmental policies in Europe and in the countries of the southern shore of the Mediterranean in recent years has been “basically regulatory, reactive and hierarchical& rdquor ;. He advises looking for other ways to “generate shared visions and avoid regulatory policies & rdquor ;, based on “prohibition & rdquor;.

A ‘pan-Mediterranean’ approach to the climate crisis

“In the environmental case, if a regulatory policy is applied, people will not see the benefit until after a certain time, but those affected will quickly come out to protest against the & rdquor; measure,” Subirats explains. In the Mediterranean it is even more difficult to apply any policy due to huge differences between territories.

“Undoubtedly, the climate emergency situation requires rapid action, but also with sufficient accommodation, incentive and consensus-building capacity to move forward and learn from these advances and broaden horizons & rdquor ;, he concludes.

The main message of the monograph is that there is “a high degree of consensus on the biophysical impact of climate change in the region & rdquor ;. However, there is no such consensus when it comes to establishing how to approach it.

It takes “a better knowledge of the socioeconomic impact of climate change to advance the decisions to be made & rdquor ;. Addressing this uncertainty requires “a ‘pan-Mediterranean approach‘, multidisciplinary studies and imagine a broad governance that includes many actors & rdquor ;, points out Octavi Quintana.

Because climate change, the loss of biodiversity and the various forms of resource degradation (air, water and soil pollution, soil erosion, etc.) “intersect to affect ecologies and the economic, political and social fabric of Mediterranean societies & rdquor ;, the scientists conclude.

Full study: https://www.iemed.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/Policy-Study-6-PRIMA_IEMed.pdf