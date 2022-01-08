The best memes of the 18 arepas that the Navegantes del Magallanes has given to the Leones del Caracas in the Round Robin.

As it is already news in Venezuela, the Navegantes del Magallanes prevailed over the Leones del Caracas at the José Bernardo Pérez stadium with a score of 1-0, so in this way the buccaneers achieved their second victory in the Round Robin over their eternal rival .

The shutout was the product of an extraordinary work by starting pitcher Erick Leal, who threw 6.1 scoreless innings, and then came the relays of Wilking Rodríguez and Anthony Vizcaya.

In the bottom of the ninth inning the Turks left Engelb Vielma’s long-haired sacrificial flyers on the field against Silvino Bracho’s shipments.

And @Magallanes_bbc ⚓ won a great ball game! 🤯 The ship is firmly in the fight for a pass to the final. @leones_cbbc 🦁 fought, but the second Round Robin victory was elusive again. # LaPasionDeTodos ⚾🇻🇪 | 📺: @LaTeleTuya pic.twitter.com/tMkEQrC9j1 – LVBP (@LVBP_Oficial) January 8, 2022

Now, the victory was accompanied by a whiteout, which means that the customary vest comes with the nine arepas that Magellan gave the Lions for the second game in a row between both rivals.

That is why we are going to look for the best memes about the 8 arepas that the Turks have given the long-haired people in the Round Robin, hoping that they will enjoy them, especially our Magellan readers.

And won’t eating arepas like this hurt us?

As well as?

So every time we play against @Magallanes_bbc 🤣😂😂🤣😂😂🤡🤡🤡🤡 pic.twitter.com/NE3hbGK4KC – koji Kabuto. (@rafa_choripan) January 8, 2022

Yesterday was the third shutout given by #Magallanes to Caracas this season: one in the tie and two in the RR. The first occurred on December 4 and the score was similar to yesterday, that is, 1 to 0. pic.twitter.com/jCvP69JhnO – Carlos Alberto Abreu (@ Turco1955) January 8, 2022

# 7January # LVBP🇻🇪⚾️:

In a great ball game, Magellan completes 18 arepas for Caracas, whom he leaves 1-0 on the field and, incidentally, leaves them in intensive care. Magellan has won pic.twitter.com/Johrm4m3t2 – sports load (@cargadeportiva) January 8, 2022

I’ll be quick..

It is more I will not say anything.

⚾ # Magallanes #Leones #roundrobinlvbp #lvbp @fansmagallanes @nacmagallanera pic.twitter.com/vdfPPdQGNT – Victor Cordova O (@VictorCordovaO) January 8, 2022

Grab your 9 arepas… @Magallanes_bbc ❤️ pic.twitter.com/sICCXUXXtH – Ricardo Scazzino (@RicardoScazzino) January 8, 2022

Eeeehhhh Magellan… .. How I like to eat arepitas de León…. pic.twitter.com/z6XilsIYaN – Leny Palencia (@ lenypr21) ​​January 8, 2022

Los Navegantes del Magallanes, it was prescribed again to Los Leones del Caracas … !!! pic.twitter.com/n7YNrVUlAW – RODOLFO BONALDE (@BONALDER) January 8, 2022

Author: Carlos Quijada

Twitter and Instagram: @abogado_quijada