We will remember the cases of the players Yorbit Torrealba and Alex Romero in the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League (LVBP).

On December 23, 2011, the receiver of the Caracas Leones Yorbit Torrealba attacked the main referee Darío Rivero Jr. with a blow to the face and was punished with 66 suspension games.

December 23, 2011: The Venezuelan receiver of the Caracas Lions, Yorvit Torrealba, attacks umpire Darío Rivero Jr. and is penalized by the LVBP with 66 suspension games pic.twitter.com/fUkNKMtI4k – Javier González (@ javiergon56) December 23, 2020

For his part Alex Romero In the fifth game of the first series of the postseason between Caribes and Águilas in Puerto La Cruz in the 2019-2020 harvest, he attacked the indigenous receiver Gabriel Lino with his bat.

To the player Rosemary He was given a 20-game suspension penalty, which he served in the 2020-2021 campaign.

Scandal in Puerto La Cruz. Alex Romero hits catcher Gabriel Lino after a hit that he deemed intentional. It was a day of tanganas and violence between #Aguilas and #Caribes. The note (+ VIDEO): https://t.co/NNEji0zEwK pic.twitter.com/RQ49EOkkjM – Ignacio Serrano (@IgnacioSerrano) January 9, 2020

The sanctions of Yorbit Torrealba and Alex Romero:

In these cases, the LVBP Code of Ethics and Discipline in force for each season always applies.

As you can see, Yorbit and Romero’s attacks were quite serious, we can even say that Alex’s was more serious because he used a baseball bat to attack another player.

But in Torrealba they imposed that large amount such as the 66 games and just 20 to Romero.

I consider that the sanction to Yorbit was legal and fair because it punishes the direct aggression to a person.

Now, the punishment for Romero is legal but unfair, because although it is true that the 20 games of suspension is the maximum allowed for a player who attacks another, it is no less true that the difference in the case of Torrealba is because the person attacked was the referee.

To explain it clearly, when the victim is the referee, the penalty can reach 60 games, while if the victim is a player, the maximum penalty is 20 suspension games.

Both suspensions were legal, but the Yorbit was more just because it was given an exemplary punishment for what it did, while Romero’s did not apply an adequate punishment due to the limitations established by the norm that regulates this type of cases in the LVBP .

Author: Carlos Quijada

Twitter and Instagram: @abogado_quijada