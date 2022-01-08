01/08/2022 at 18:30 CET

.

The “Mendilibar effect” that was impregnated in Alavés last day will await this Sunday the scoring nose that Athletic has recovered, which will try to get as close as possible to the European zone while maintaining its ascending line of success in the face of rival goals.

Athletic once again glimpses the positions that give ticket to Europe, in which it wants to end the season, after two victories in three league games, the last of them solvent and at home against Osasuna (1-3) to start 2022 full.

To that triumph, unquestionable and with a comeback included, added those of Marcelino Garcia Toral another just as forceful on the pitch and on the scoreboard (0-2) against Atlético Mancha Real to reach a round of 16 of the Copa del Rey in which they will meet again with FC Barcelona.

The rival was from Second RFEF and the difference in category obvious, but the ‘lions’ made the clash a procedure like few have achieved throughout the tournament in clashes of similar demand.

Marcelino presented in Jaén the second unit of its squad and tomorrow the return of the starting block is expected to seek the third consecutive victory in six days.

Thus, they would return to eleven players who did not even travel to Jaén, Unai Simon, Oscar from Marcos, Yeray Alvarez Y Unai Victor; others who did but saw the match from the bench, the captain Iker Muniain and Iñaki Williams; and some that did come out in the final stretch, Mikel Balenziaga, Dani Garcia Y Oihan Sancet, this author of the ‘triplet’ that brought down Osasuna.

Together with them, you will be sure to start in Inigo Martinez, who played the entire match on Thursday, and the doubt in the rojiblanco eleven is the right interior of the immovable 1-4-4-2 of the Asturian coach.

In principle, one might think that the chosen one is Nico Williams, after his double and his great game in Mancha Real, where he was clearly the best and decided the duel; But the just 68 hours of rest between one game and another perhaps give more options to someone who was not a starter on Thursday, such as Oier Zarraga, which came out at the end.

He is also a candidate Alex Berenguer, improved in the new year, but it is in the same case as the small of the Williams and the calendar that comes to Athletic is very demanding, with the Super Cup in Arabia, Barca in the Cup in San Mamés and a new league outing, to Vallecas, in two weeks.

In principle, the injured are low Asier Villalibre, Yuri Berchiche Y Ander Cap, this out of the plans Marcelino and which is located in the winter market precisely in Alavés.

After achieving a valuable draw against Real Sociedad in the premiere of Joseph Luis Beg On the Glorious bench, Alavés will fight to extend this positive trend after their new coach managed to change the way they face the games with a more aggressive and direct character.

The intention of the Zaldibar coach is to change the face of a team that previously proposed another type of game, very different from the one intended by the Biscayan. However, these intentions have come face to face with coronavirus infections that have prevented the team from training normally with constant entry and exit of players.

For this meeting, a priori, the two goalkeepers will be available, Ferdinand Pacheco Y Antonio Sivera, already Facundo Pellistri, absent last Sunday for positive in covid, who were already able to train this Friday with the rest of their teammates.

However, regarding the casualties caused by the coronavirus, there are some unknowns in the Albiazul squad, which reported a new positive this week, although their identity is unknown.

In addition, in the absence of the last test before the crash, Thomas Pineapple, It could be another of the absences, since it has not yet recovered after the positive thrown before last day.

Injuries keep out Ximo Navarrese Y Pere Pons, while the babazorro technician could line up Jason Remeseiro Y Gonzalo Escalante, latest additions to the winter market.

The absence of Mamadou Loum -In the African Cup with the Senegal team- it could accelerate the Argentine’s participation in the center of the field due to the lack of troops in that area.

Thus, it is possible that the Alava coach initially has Ferdinand Pacheco and a defense formed by Martin Aguirregabiria, Victor The guard, Florian Lejeune Y Ruben Duarte. In the center of the field, Gonzalo Escalante could pair with Toni Moyawhile in the bands they could act Edgar Mendez Y Luis Rioja. In point, it is possible that they repeat Miguel From the Fountain Y Joselu Kill, as long as the coronavirus allows it.

A great atmosphere is expected in the stands of Mendizorroza that will be limited to 70% of its capacity, but that he hopes to have one of the best tickets of the season as usual in these duels.

Probable lineups

Alaves: Pacheco; Martín, Laguardia, Lejeune, Duarte; Moya, Escalante, Méndez, Rioja; Miguel and Joselu.

Athletic: Unai Simon; De Marcos, Yeray, Iñigo Martínez, Balenziaga; Zarraga, Vencedor, Dani García, Muniain; Sancet and Iñaki Williams.

Referee: Santiago Jaime Latre (Aragonese Committee).

Stadium: Mendizorroza.

Hour: 6.30 p.m.