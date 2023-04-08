The merger between Pan and Bra exists officially and you probably didn’t know about it

The fusion between Pan and Bra exists in the official Dragon Ball records, it is not a joke, much less a work of fan art. These two little girls, when they reach adolescence, come together to give entry to a warrior who would have some very interesting powers; enough to pay attention in a battle.

They both have Saiyan blood, so they could easily access the transformations that Goku, Vegeta, Gohan, Goten, Trunks or Broly execute.

We know that Pan has decided to follow the path of martial arts and we have already seen her training at just 3 years old in Dragon Ball Super. And although her Bra seems to be going in another direction, there was an occasion in which she, manipulated by evil, showed herself to have powers during the events of a GT arc.

So, there would be no doubt that fused together would give any villain trouble in a martial arts fight.

Where does the merger between Pan and Bra come from?

According to what the portal reports 3D Games this combination of warriors is recorded in Dragon Ball Fusions. This is a video game, distributed by Bandai Namco and developed by the Ganbarion studio.

It came out in 2016 for Nintendo 3DS and contains around 700 combinations of warriors, including Pan and Bra or as the same portal mentioned calls it ‘Panbra’.

The options that the video game chooses are those shown in Dragon Ball Super, it is obvious because on this date there was no adolescent Bra or Pan.

Bread and bra fusion