And, predictably, it finally blew up. The controversy of the vaccines or, rather, of the anti-vaccines copied the half day of the 30 franchises of an NBA that has seen its image on the floor, not so much because of the freedom it gives its players to decide whether to inoculate or not, but because of the obligation to the rest of its staff (from referees and team employees to nearby workers to the court as television personnel) to be vaccinated and not impose that mandate on the players. According to an extensive report on ESPN, This has created animosity towards the institution itself.

“All those who are vaccinated should be angry with those who are not. Not requiring players to be vaccinated sucks”Says Baxter Holmes, ESPN reporter, a veteran assistant coach. “For me, it is a problem. Because my parents are very sick and I am in close contact with these guys and I would hate to bring this home and have my parents pass away, “a heavyweight Western Conference coach told ESPN.

“Players must have the same standards as us. This is a disease that does not differentiate between a player and a staff member, ”continues a strength and conditioning coach for one of the great teams in the NBA.

Among the players named, the four who have publicly acknowledged that they have not been vaccinated and refuse to do so: Kyrie Irving, Bradley Beal, Andrew Wiggins and Jonathan Isaac. The first could not be in person at the Brooklyn Nets presentation due to the laws that prevail in the state of New York and that prevent all those who have not received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine from meeting in closed areas, that to date has infected 42.9 million Americans and caused 688,000 deaths.

The rest, if they attended. Beal uses “personal reasons” for not having the vaccine, but opens a door to give himself the injection: “I will think about it, for sure. I will discuss it with my family and we will make the decision that we think is best for us., like the rest of the world ”. The Wizards guard ensures that a large part of his family is already vaccinated.

“Crazed Selfishness”

“Just talk about crazed selfishness. But the NBA is made up of human beings and we are seeing the same thing in the public in general ”, comments a general manager on the conflict with the anti-vaccines. According to the League, 90% of the players are already protected with a vaccine that minimizes visits to the hospital due to a disease that stopped the world in March 2020. “People for the most part do not go to the hospital if they have been vaccinated”Says Heather Scobie, an epidemiologist at the CDC (Center for Disease Control and Prevention).

“People want to draw the issue as a personal health decision, but it is not: it is a public health decision,” continues the Western Conference chief fitness trainer. “The League is giving priority to the lives of the players over ours. He doesn’t want to force anyone to get vaccinated if they feel uncomfortable with it, but it should be a mandatory standard across the board rather than allowing one and forcing others, ”reflects another member of the NBA’s coaching staff.

“I’m out of energy”

Among the protagonists of no, the most combative is Andrew Wiggins. “My back is against the wall. I will continue to fight for what I believe in, whether I get vaccinated or not. What is correct for one person is not correct for another, and vice versa, ”he says. A decision that the Golden State Warriors forward, who requested an exemption for religious reasons that was denied, can be very expensive. As of October 13, when the new health law takes effect in San Francisco, you will not be able to attend any type of activity that takes place in closed areas if you are not vaccinated. In this way, he will not be able to play any Warriors games at home, in addition to submitting to strict health controls when he plays outside and to remain isolated from his teammates in meals, airplanes, meetings in other pavilions … His absence in the Chase Center duels (41 of the 82 in the regular season), they would mean a loss of $ 350,000 per night absent for a total loss that can reach 15.8 million.

“It is very worrying for everyone involved,” says a second general manager who, like the rest of the bosses of the 30 franchises, has done everything in his power (peaceful and coercive way) to convince the deniers: talks with scientists, notice of the money that can go to limbo for not playing the playoffs, the discomfort of daily controls, the appearance of stricter protocols … Nothing. Water. “I’m out of energy trying to convince someone to save themselves and their loved ones”.

“I know that I will be there every day no matter what and I will simply be present for my teammates as one of the team leaders and I will be there for the growth of my tribe off the court,” he stresses via Zoom Irving. The point guard, in the spotlight after ensuring that the earth is flat, is one of the players who give shelter to conspiracy ideas, according to Rolling Stone, which point to a great design to control black population through vaccine and supercomputer to follow Satan’s plan. Moderna’s would serve to introduce a control microchip, according to them.

“I will not put their lives in danger”

The last of the quartet is Jonathan Isaac. The Orlando Magic forward, very close to Christian fundamentalism, has already made headlines after staying on the sidelines of the rest of his teammates in the social struggle that developed in the Florida bubble. Isaac says he is not against vaccines or science and that he did not make his decision by studying black history or by watching videos of Donald Trump. You are simply not comfortable with the vaccine at this time. “I had COVID and I have some fear that the vaccine could have an adverse effect“, Explain.

All this denial was answered by important members of the League. “I am not mad at people who say they need to do their research. But I have many people in my family that I spend time with. I just won’t put their lives in jeopardy. When I was a child, I had to receive vaccinations my entire life, ”says Damian Lillard. “I did my best for myself and for my family to be protected. I am vaccinated. It was the best decision to be sure. I’m not a doctor and I don’t know what will happen in the future, but I have children and right now I know that I will keep my family safe”Concludes Giannis Antetokounmpo, two-time NBA MVP and champion with the Milwaukee Bucks of the ring last season.