In the port of Algeciras there are also mobilizations at APM Terminals. A dockworker was killed in an accident when he collided with a truck that was held back by pickets.

Seventh day of metal strike in the province of Cdiz that has two focuses of attention. On the one hand, the capital and its bay (Puerto Real-San Fernando) and on the other the area of Gibraltar Field. While in these two points of the Andalusian geography the work stoppages in the big industries continue, in Seville, the negotiating table between the bosses has been retaken, Femca, and the majority unions, CCOO-UGT.

The days of mobilizations are passing and the tension increases in proportion to the wear and tear that is already being felt by the parties in conflict. The most complicated moments were lived in the area closest to the city of Cadiz. There was action by the riot police in the island neighborhood of Bazn. The unions were trying to cut off access to the shipyards of Navantia and the actions of the agents caused some other confrontation.

In the industrial area of ​​the Baha de Algeciras, the cut of the CA-34 between the municipalities of San Roque and La Lineaof the Concepcin. In addition, in the early hours of the morning, in the Algecirean port, there was a bottleneck on the North Access bridge. The demands of the metal employees coincided with those of the APM Terminals workers who are carrying out three-hour work stoppages to protest the transfer of their tasks to the port of Tangier-Med. The stevedores showed their support and Police presence, which was high, avoided greater evils.

However, it was here that a “fatal accident” had to be lamented as he expressed the Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande Marlaska, in which a 20-year-old lost his life. It was about a port worker who came to his post when he collided with one of the container trucks that was stopped on the road due to the actions of the pickets. For now, an investigation has been opened to clarify what happened and the Mayor of Algeciras, Jos Ignacio Landaluce (PP), on behalf of the entire Consistory, he has expressed his condolences to family and friends.

In fact, the city of Algeciras has hosted, despite the rain, a demonstration attended by some 2,000 people, four thousand according to the unions, which has proceeded without incident. It has passed from the fairgrounds to the building Nexus, where the employer has a headquarters in the CampoGibraltarea region. Tomorrow it will be in the capital city of Cdiz where the protest that is expected even more massive will take place.

Workers from other sectors have supported the call, which has also been present, although they tried to go unnoticed by the media, both from leaders of the PSOE like Forward Andalusia.

The head of UGT in the area, ngel Serrano, has alluded to the fact that “perhaps the businessmen are using us against the government since it does not seem by chance that there are so many open conflicts.”

And it is that in addition to the one that is already a week old, pending what happens in the Seville meeting that some sources consider to be definitive, there are other open labor fronts in the agriculture, students or transport sector.

Precisely the Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, Luis Planas, has summoned the farmers to a meeting, which will take place next week, to hear their demands before the announcement, by them, of important mobilizations in the coming days.

