The big ads from Mark Zuckerberg’s company are starting to get a response, and some are skeptical.

Yesterday occurred one of those great changes in the world of technology that remain for history: Facebook changes its name to Meta. This, which affects the company itself and not the social network, is part of the new orientation that they want to give to their business and will bring changes in Spain and other countries.

The metaverse that Meta plans to build intends to change the internet completely by using physical representations in augmented reality environments very detailed in which you can find all kinds of services and entertainment. A very ambitious idea although perhaps not as original as expected.

As we published yesterday about the event, “Meta has presented the technologies that will make it a reality, making it clear that they are for 5 or 10 years from now,” or so Mark Zuckerberg pointed out. But not everyone shares his vision.

The New York Times journalist Mike Isaac, who specializes in technology, has spoken with some Facebook developers and, he has been told, “this is going to take a long time.”

It is not just a matter of hardware, you also have to work in areas such as physics and other challenges to come to create a virtual world like the one announced yesterday.

Hardware folks inside of FB Basically stress “this is going to take a long time” ie breakthroughs in physics etc – rat king (@MikeIsaac) October 28, 2021

We know that in recent years Facebook has invested a lot of money in augmented reality, but considering what we use it today in our lives, the reach that these devices have on consumers and the companies involved, it is difficult to think that we will see so many advances in a few years.

Futurism and other media refer to the possible intentions of Facebook, now Meta, for forgetting a present full of controversies in which some leaks that can hit the company with great force remain to be clarified.

Over the next few months we will see how all these plans progress, at the moment we only have what Facebook showed Yesterday. Now it remains to be seen what the reality is about this ambitious project.