The Metaverse of Meta may be something intangible, but there is a real technology behind it that is going to need 10,000 new jobs, many of them in Spain.

Facebook now Goal, He has bet everything on the metaverse, that layer of augmented and virtual reality that he wants to implement on the real world.

But the Metaverse is not built alone, nor in seven days. The North American company has announced that the Metaverse network and software will be built in Europe.

It will create 10,000 new jobs in Spain, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, the Netherlands and Ireland, to turn this almost utopian dream into reality.

Technical positions include software engineers, data scientists, designers, product managers, and hardware engineers, but there will be jobs in all areas of the company.

In France, a Facebook engineer earns around 85,000 euros per year According to Glassdoor, so these are going to be highly desirable jobs.

Andy Wilkinson, Facebook’s chief hiring manager for Europe, Middle East and Africa, explains in Business Insider 5 Tips for Facing Facebook / Meta Job Interviews, which will surely take place through video calls.

Five interviews

Andy Wilkinson explains that the normal thing is that the candidates do 5 interviews. The first is with a recruiter who evaluates if you fit the position.

If you make the cut, there are 4 other interviews with specialized personnel that focus on different interests, depending on the position: your experience, personality, ability to work in a team, etc.

In some positions, such as engineer, they may subject candidates to a practical exam to solve certain types of problems.

Soft skills

On Facebook they value a lot soft skills, that is to say, those that help you to relate to your classmates, and to function in a group. There is no reason their products are social networks.

Wilkinson recommends show passion, collaboration and communication in interviews, essential skills to build the Metaverse, even if you only have a technical position.

Problem solver

The Metaverse it’s a totally new concept, and that’s why its builders are going to face never-before-seen problems.

In Meta they highly value that chosen people are problem solvers, that they find new and original solutions to the difficulties that appear.

Confident and safe

Facebook’s hiring manager recommends showing you in the interview confident in yourself, and confident in the answers.

They are highly esteemed traits in the company.

Be honest

In Meta they value more people who acknowledge mistakes, and learn from them, than those who hide them.

If there are black spots on your resume, from a layoff to a project gone awry, Andy Wilkinson recommends mentioning it openly, but approach it as a lesson learned that has made you better, not as a failure.

If you show up for a Meta interview and put these tips into practice, you will have a higher chance of being hired. Good luck!