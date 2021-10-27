10/27/2021

It goes without saying that job interviews are something fundamental for people’s working life. Not everyone does well in them but there are ways to get better results. For instance, knowing the methods used in these interviews.

One of them is the DISC test. A test that tries to measure by means of questions what our most natural and most adapted profile is like. Through him our behavior and emotions are deduced based on four dimensions of personality. This test has its origin in the studies of the psychologist William Marston.

The 4 factors of the DISC test

Factor D (Decision) how we act when making decisions. A high D requires an emphasis on long-term goals, achievements, and benefits.Factor I (Influence) or how a person relates to and influences others. For a high I you have to be creative, social and optimistic.S factor (Serenity) how we act in the face of changes. For a high S you have to show yourself as competent, respectful, reliable and good at working under pressureFactor C (Compliance) try to measure the level of compliance with the rules. A high C requires thorough explanations, facts, and attention to detail.

Obviously the test must be oriented towards what the interviewer is looking for for that particular position. Know the test, which is one of the most up-to-date methods today, will increase the chances of being hired. There are free samples to practice online.