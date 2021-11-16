The year 2001 marked the beginning of a new century, and with it would come a lot of proposals for culture and entertainment. In music we would have Britney Spears with her version of “I Love Rock N ‘Roll”, a cover of a song by Joan Jett, Michael Jackson would launch “You Rock My World”, from which a music video would emerge where he shared the scene with stars such as Marlon Brando, Michael Madsen, Billy drago and Chris Tucker; and “Lady Marmalade” would take over the radio with the voices of Christina Aguilera, My, Lil ‘Kim, P! Nk.

On the film side, two of the most successful film franchises of the time would be born, one dedicated to children and the other that would be developed in a trilogy for the greatest: Harry Potter and The Lord of the rings, both adaptations of heroic adventure and fantasy novels. But this is the time to talk specifically about Harry Potter and The Philosopher’s Stone – 80%, which would launch Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint to stardom.

It was the month of November when the young magicians created by JK Rowling would finally arrive on the big screen, and its peculiarity is that it was not a success only in those years, but that it has remained in force for two full decades. Of course, nostalgia always sells, but in this case it is a closeness with those who grew up in some way at Hogwarts; and proof of this is the reception that the film has had in its re-release as part of the celebration of its twentieth anniversary.

Now that it is part of the billboard along with blockbusters from Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures, the film directed by Chris Columbus has positioned itself within the top 5 of the Mexican box office according to what Canacine reports in its analysis that covers from 8 to 14 of November. Of course, in the first place, fulfilling its second week of projection, is Eternals – 58% raising $ 94.8 million, generating a total of $ 211 million, with 1.4 million new viewers, and a cumulative of 2.9 million.

Venom: Carnage Released – 45% for the second consecutive week remains in the second position after a remarkable stay of already 6 weeks of projection; This week it grossed $ 14.2 million and a cumulative of $ 481.7 million, 263 thousand new viewers totaling 7.3 million since its premiere. In third position, a pretty good one since it is a re-release of a movie from 20 years ago, is Harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone with $ 10.2 million raised and 149.4 thousand viewers.

Dune – 75%, meanwhile, continues to decline from its position in the Mexican box office after four weeks of its premiere. Now, in the number four position it registered $ 8.3 million that add up to a total of $ 102.5 million, 113.4 thousand new attendees to theaters and a cumulative of 1.3 million. Debut films like Chernobyl: The Movie – 48%, start their career at number five with $ 6.4 million grossed and 101.6 thousand viewers; Rock Dog: A Star Is Reborn – 56% in position eight with $ 3.5 million and 59 thousand viewers.

In the tenth position there is also another debut: Contagion in the Sea with $ 3 million pesos raised, and 52.4 thousand viewers. In positions 6, 7 and 9 are The Addams Family 2 – 20%, Dark Spirits – 73% and Ron Da Error – 90% respectively.