The Mexican forward Alan Pulido, from Sporting Kansas City, He will be operated on for a knee injury and will miss the 2022 MLS season which ends on November 5, something that takes him away from playing the final phase of the World Cup in Qatar.

“Pulido is scheduled to have surgery on his left leg on Monday, January 17, and is expected to be off the court. nine to 12 months. The surgery will be in charge of doctors Bert Mandelbaum and Clint Soppe in Los Angeles, “Sporting Kansas City reported Tuesday in a press release.

The MLS 2022 campaign will end just over two weeks before the start of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, in which Pulido was confident of making his debut with the Mexican team in a World Cup.

The 30-year-old forward was called up by Mexico for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, but did not see action in any game. Pulido signed for Kansas City in December 2019, after finishing as the top scorer in the 2019 Apertura tournament with Chivas del Guadalajara.

With the Chivas, the forward won a Concacaf Champions League, a League and a Cup, three titles in which he was one of the figures of the Rojiblanco team, with which he also went to a Club World Cup.

In two seasons with Sporting Kansas City, of which he is a franchise player, Alan Pulido has converted 15 goals and distributed eight assists in 36 games and has helped the club finish first in the western conference in 2020 and third in 2021.

Pulido also played for the UANL Tigres and the Greeks Levadiakos and Olympiakos. Besides going to Brazil, Pulido has played with Mexico in the last Gold Cup and the Concacaf Nations League and it was one of the options that the Argentine Gerardo Martino, the Mexican coach, has contemplated in his attack.

For the Concacaf World Cup qualifiers, Martino has several attacking players of good level such as Raul Jimenez, from the English Wolverhampton, and Rogelio Funes Mori, from the Rayados de Monterrey.