Víctor “Spock” ​​Méndez will assume the stellar role, in a high-risk duel, in the main attraction of the multi-star card that will be presented by 2M Promotions, Zanfer and Golden Boy in the novel experience of boxing Wednesdays, on the 20th of this month having as headquarters the majestic Fairplay club of Hermosillo, and with activities that will be broadcast live internationally on ESPN Knock Out.

“Spock” ​​Méndez (30-4-2, 22 ko’s) returns home in a stellar plan, after a three-year absence, to face Fecombox regional champion Miguel Ángel Rodríguez Vivanco (16-2-2, 7 ko’s) in an interesting 10-round super bantamweight clash.

The most recent occasion that the “Spock” showed up at his home, Hermosillo, was in June 2018, knocking out Alberto Ascanio in two rounds. Six months later he faced Juan Francisco “Gallo” Estrada in Carson, California, where he was knocked out in 7 rounds.

He was inactive for more than two years, until in May of this year he reappeared in Guaymas to knock out Eduardo Márquez in 2 rounds, and in his most recent presentation, last June in Chihuahua, he liquidated Efraín Pérez in 3 rounds.

His rival, Rodríguez Vivanco, is a fighter with great technique, speed and precision in his hitting, Fecombox Bantamweight champion who wants to take the opportunity to fully enter the world rankings.

Supporting this stellar contest, the darling of the fans, Eduardo “Koreano” Ramírez (18-1-3, 12 ko’s) will face the mochiteco Alexis “Terrible” Ruiz (13-7-1, 5 ko’s) in a duel between fajador and skilled, 8 rounds in the Super Bantamweight division.

And to complement the presentation of the super roosters, one of the strongest Mexican prospects, Alexis “Éxito” Bastar (18-1-1, 9 ko’s) will have a tough test against the Mexican knocker Israel “Azulito” Ramírez (13-1- 0, 9 ko’s) in contention to 8 episodes.

Crowning the card, another homecoming but this time, from a prodigal daughter, will be Sulem Urbina (12-2-0, 2 ko’s), who will be put to the test by the always complicated Mexican Tania Itzel García (6- 6-0) in an expected action-packed 8-round flyweight clash.

The function will have public access, with tickets available on the superboletos.com portal, although the prevention and health protocols of the Hermosillo health authorities and the Sonora Box Commission will be followed.

Actions will include three more preliminary fights, and will feature the always enthusiastic and engaging performance by DJ Karen Fierros, who has had great success brightening up 2M Promotions boxing performances.