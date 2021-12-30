The love story between Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shrive was like a true fairy tale, as they were together in the best years of the actor’s film career and during his political position.

But not all stories have a happy ending, or rather, not as expressed in children’s books, since the couple has been separated for 10 years and they have finally signed the divorce that began in 2011.

“Terminator” and the niece of John F. Kennedy, married in 1986 and formed a beautiful family with their four children: Katherine, Christina, Patrick and Christopher Schwarzenegger.

The journalist and communicator was by the side of the Australian-born actor for many years, just when he reached the peak of world fame thanks to his film career and when he dabbled in politics until he became governor of California.

But in 2011, Chris Pratt’s mother-in-law filed for divorce in 2011 after 25 years of marriage, these after she revealed that Arnold had an affair with his maid, a relationship from which Joseph Baena was born in October 1997.

It is worth mentioning that this news was quite hard for the journalist, because that same year she gave birth to her fourth child with Schwarzenegger, Christopher, who is currently 24 years old.

With evidence and all, the Hollywood star had no choice but to accept his romance and acknowledge his infidelity, so his now ex-wife began the divorce process.

However, the lawsuit was delayed 10 years due to different circumstances, both disinterest on both parties and a millionaire amount of money at stake if they were to separate.

In 2015, the actor took a few minutes to talk to the press and make it known that it was a very delicate problem in which his children were suffering.

Millionaire divorce

It should be noted that the legal process has been delayed for 10 years, since everything indicated that neither of them wanted to end their family, but there were other millionaire reasons that prevented it.

And it is that everything seems to indicate that it was due to the complications that they had with the patrimonial distribution of the assets of the marriage, since there was no prenuptial agreement.

Some US media have reported that the romance that the actor had more than 30 years ago cost him no less than 200 million dollars, which represents almost half of his fortune.

The couple have managed to get along in these years for the sake of their children. Photo: .

Throughout these years, both the 74-year-old actor and Shriver 66 have maintained a quite cordial relationship for the sake of their children and through social networks they have been seen together at different celebrations.

