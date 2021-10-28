Currently a good number of athletes show a growing interest in the business world. Knowing that their careers in some cases are nearing the end, invest large sums of money in projects that they continue to provide them with succulent benefits once they decide to retire. Of course, there are also those who make ostentation a way of life and they prefer yachts, cars and mansions to diversify their fortune in other endeavors.

Not the case with Blake Griffin (32), player for the Brooklyn Nets of the NBA, whose career has been linked mainly to the Clippers and the Pistons before joining the New York team. With earnings of more than 250 million dollars, the Oklahoma player belongs to that class of athletes with concerns and interests that move their money with a lot of business sense.

To understand the success of Griffin it is essential to mention his older brother Tylor, also a former basketball player who became part of the Phoenix Suns and who also tried his luck in Belgium or Italy. “He’s not my manager, he’s my partner,” reveals the Nets player in an interview with Graham Bensigner’s In Depth.

“It has always been my reference and has fueled my competitiveness over the years. He helps me manage my affairs, but I don’t consider him a manager because we work on a lot of things together. He takes care of the family foundation and the companies, assets and investments that we have and is really doing them great”Adds Griffin, who shares his philosophy when it comes to betting on a business.

“We are guided by two basic questions. It is important to believe in the product or service you are betting on and it is essential to have faith in the people behind the idea., either on a larger or smaller scale. We wonder if what we are betting on can change people’s lives in some way or if it can change the world. And it is something exciting because it forces you to be very aware of everything around you, “says Griffin.

It is therefore not surprising that you have decided to invest in Space X, the company of Elon Musk, who is currently the richest man in the world. “It is the example of what I was commenting on. Space X can change the world and Elon Musk is someone who is always creating in different areas. It was obvious to us and we couldn’t miss that opportunity, ”he explains.

But beyond the obvious wisdom of betting on the aerospace manufacturing and transportation services company, Blake Griffin has entered the business of sustainable and healthy food with force with AppHarvest, Lemonperfect and Orgain, also in the fight against climate change thanks to Air Company, or in the health sector with Hyperice, a company that offers technological solutions for the prevention and recovery of injuries whose growth has been exponential.

Griffin bet from the beginning on a company that in 2015 had a value of 10 million dollars. Little more than five years later, the company’s value exceeds a trillion dollars. It’s not bad at all. “I have preferred to invest in companies to sign sponsorship contracts. You always have the illusion that it works, but not in a million years would I have imagined that it would reach this point “, concludes the Nets player who also owns a wide network of commercial premises and homes or maintains ties with the sport through from WinView Games or The Player Tribune. You won’t be bored when you retire.