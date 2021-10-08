Related news

Spanish golf is in luck. Jon rahm, at 26, managed to rise with the title of champion from Torrey pines, in California. Accompanied by his family and after a thorough preparation, the golfer established himself at number one at the US Open. A title that, in addition to strengthening itself as one of the best in the world at the moment, will also mean a great income in times of crisis. And is that the prize for the tournament champion is over two million dollars.

The US Open, which is the third major tournament of the season, distributes nearly $ 12 million in prizes to its participants. A figure that ranges from $ 3,200 from those with the worst results to the more than two ‘kilos’ that the champion pocketed. In this case, Jon Rahm has managed to enter 2,160,000 dollars, about 1,820,243 euros and practically double that of the second classified of the tournament.

For the runner-up, in this last edition the South African Louis Oosthuizen, there are 1,296,000 dollars earmarked. And, in a decreasing way, from third to number 70 they are always entering below one million dollars, a figure that only the final two qualifiers of the US Open exceed.

The third, the 31-year-old American Harris EnglishHe will receive $ 816,000, well below the second but with a clear distance over the fourth, which is already around half a million with a prize of $ 576,000. In addition, it must be taken into account that the prizes are distributed if several golfers tie in strokes and, therefore, finish in the same position.

The other Spaniard in the tournament, for example, finished with a +2 and T19. Sergio García, in that position, is already in the range of between 200,000 and 150,000 dollars. However, they are not the only ones to win prizes. The US Open marks up to the 70th classified the amount that will be received, but warns that passing the cut is enough to receive some money. If the 70th enters $ 19,600, those who finish below and have passed the cut will receive decreasing figures by $ 100. That is, 19,500 and successive.

“Players who do not pass the cut and obtain a score of 36 holes will receive $ 3,200 each. Any player who passes the cut, but does not present a score of 72 holes, will also receive $ 3,200”, underlines the organization in the publication of your awards.

Jon Rahm, therefore, managed to make history. He took a Grand Slam, extended the list of Spaniards to four referents such as Severiano, Olazabal, Sergio García and himself. The golfer also remembered Ballesteros And, to put the icing on the cake, he got that prize of just over 1,800,000 euros.

