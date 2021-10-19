10/19/2021

On at 19:23 CEST

Roger Pros

Mason Mount has established himself without a doubt as one of the most important players in the current Chelsea FC squad and it is not for less, since the one from Portsmouth has passed -in just two seasons- of being a patch used by the ‘blues’ due to the sanction that prevented signing Chelsea, to be a key piece in the schemes of Chelsea champion of the Champions.

Faced with this enormous improvement in Mount, which is already more than a reality on the world football scene, the Chelsea is determined to renew his contract, given that he is currently one of the best players in the London squad. In this sense, the leaders of Chelsea see as one of the primary objectives his stay at the club for many more years and for this they are going to raise his salary in an impressive way, to such an extent that at 22 he would become one of the highest paid players in the squad from Stamford Bridge.

Regarding the proposal that the ‘blues’ are preparing, the English footballer would receive a proposal to expand both his relationship with the club and his salary, which is currently totally disproportionate. Currently Mount It’s one of the lowest paid staff of the ‘blues’ with some 4.5 million euros, but it seems that Chelsea plans to match his salary with that of Kai havertz, the highest-paid footballer in the squad, who is currently pocketing just over 18 million euros per season.

This is explained by the portal ‘Goal’, while also adding that Chelsea would also be working on the renovations of Rüdiger or Christensen, renovations that on the other hand are more urgent, especially that of the first for whom Real Madrid and PSG will fight to get their services at zero cost. Nevertheless, these two renovations will neither prevent nor slow negotiations for the renewal of Mount.