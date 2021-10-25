CARLOS SEGOVIA

Madrid

Updated on Monday, October 25, 2021 – 02:43

They invalidate until further notice the document sent by the Minister of Labor to the social agents

The Secretary General of Workers’ Commissions (CCOO), Unai Sordo, and the second vice president, Yolanda DazMARISCALEFE

So far we have come with the forms of Yolanda. You can’t work like that. From now on it has to be coordinated. This is how several ministers of the PSOE have been transferred these days to social agents in an outbreak against the second vice president. They make it clear that it is not valid, that the confidential 29-page document that I sent has been unauthorized until further notice. Yolanda daz to employers and unions entitled Modernization Table Proposal October 14. It is the plan that limits temporary hiring and imposes rigidities for companies that. According to government sources from the socialist wing, it should be withdrawn and reviewed until it is agreed internally in the Government.

The first vice president, Nadia calvio, leads the movement of the outbreak, but has on its side the ministers of Education, Pilar Alegra, Social Security, Jos Luis Escriv, and, always, that of the Treasury, Mara Jess Montero. Own Pedro Sanchez, I unveiled the indignant on Friday at a press conference in Brussels, pretending that I was speculating on the spot: The labor reform affects many ministries. Now thinking … to Work, Economy, Education, Inclusion and Finance. They are the ones who reproach Daz for sending a document to the social agents not only without agreeing on it beforehand with, at least, them, since it affects their competences, but he did not even send it to them previously. When he found out, Calvio urged Daz to send him the document, which is now invalid. The Minister of Labor vindicates her powers and complains about the ways of the first vice president. It is true that Calvio did not study diplomacy precisely, but it is logical that such a key reform to continue receiving European funds should be worked on together. If not, it will be the first western government in which the Minister of Economy and head of the Delegate Commission for Economic Affairs cannot have an opinion of a major economic issue such as labor reform.

Daz is not daunted and, although he attends less and less, he showed his face on Friday when he attended the Delegate Commission, although without addressing the matter of the moment: the accusation of the Podemos wing to Calvio of interference. The minister did so the following day at the congress of Workers’ Commissions melting into a significant hug with Unai Sordo. The reelected union leader is right to deny what Calvio said that there have only been preliminary contacts with social agents, because they have been speaking with Daz since before the summer, as Antonio Garamendi knows well, who reproached her for her Marxist approach. But the Daz documents present at least two problems that Calvio believes can be counterproductive and, furthermore, disappoint Brussels: he is backsliding in flexibility in order to attack the 2012 labor reform; and it lacks substance, solidity, and ambition for the future.

The Minister of Labor does not propose a complete repeal and does not touch, for example, the cost of dismissal, but it does remove elements of flexibility by diluting the company agreement, perpetuating collective bargaining and restricting temporary hiring. Removing flexibility from companies without even creating an attractive framework for hiring and modern ERTE is very risky with 15% unemployment. Sanchez, who meets this Monday with the commissioner Paolo Gentiloni, knows that the EU wants consensus -including CEOE- and ambition to be able to present the labor reform of the sad champion of the euro strike as a success story for European funds.

Well, but it is Sánchez himself who dispatched this reform in the socialist congress with the simplicity of putting an end to that of the PP. They emboldened Daz who wants to seek a bilateral relationship with the boss, according to the PSOE ministers. That relationship works sometimes, as in the SMI, but it has cracked, for now, now. Labor reform is big game. Snchez gambles the 13,000 million of the next tranche of funds after touching 10 billion this quarter.

Even the newcomer Pilar Alegra begins to show character and shows her teeth to Daz for not consulting her in job training under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Education. Government sources assure that there will be an agreement, but there are already two effects that further weaken the government of the fourth euro economy: the preparation of the ground by Daz to blame the PSOE for the dilution of the repeal; and, worse still, the explosion in the economic apparatus of power in such a delicate phase of the crisis. Nothing less.

The ephemeris

BANKING AND THE CORONAVIRUS

Two years after being fired by the Bank of Spain – which is still fighting in the courts – the former head of Regulation, Jorge Prez, meaning against turning a blind eye to Bankia accounts, has published a book with warnings about the sector. It is titled The tale of money and banks as they had not told you before and makes this diagnosis about what happened, for example, with the coronavirus. The supervisory authorities took relief measures such as allowing a flexible interpretation of the recognition standards for impaired loans and their losses. This introduced a lack of transparency regarding the real situation of the banks and their solvency was hidden by the liquidity that the central banks did not stop pumping them. In their opinion, they have been allowed to avoid recording losses and impaired credit. Disturbing.

Character

ORTEGA WANTS THE INVOICE FIRST

Amancio Ortega’s new donation to the Spanish health system is impressive: 280 million for the acquisition of ten complete sets of technology against cancer. The agreement was signed by Pedro Snchez and Flora Prez, in which her husband usually delegates, Amancio Ortega these types of acts that you are allergic to. No minister from Podemos attended, although his formation later criticized the agreement signed by Sánchez on behalf of the coalition government in one more episode of the surrealist Executive. In the agreement it is clear, by the way, that the Galician is generous, but he acts like the EU: he pays after seeing the invoices. The Ministry will advance the money to tender the purchase of the equipment and the Amancio Ortega Foundation will enter the donation based on the payments that are being made, until the total is completed. Very understandable caution.

To follow

“PRESSURES OF AZNAR”

In the PP they assure that they have ignored the pressures of Aznar in the renewal of organizations such as the Court of Accounts. According to this version of Genoa, Aznar defend the continuity of, at least, some councilors in the supervisory body before the majority change in favor of the PSOE. The secretary general of the PP, Teodoro Garcia EgeaHe only wanted to re-elect Javier Medina, but finally he chose to sacrifice him as well to be able to make a complete renewal in the ranks of the PP. He thus led Manuel Aznar, brother of the former president Margaret Marshal of Ghent, former Minister of Justice reviled by Pedro Snchez for his work against the independentistas. What was the criterion? Rejuvenation, no, the unemployed ironize in allusion to the highly qualified, but veteran jurist Jos Manuel Otero Lastres, new councilor for the PP fee born in 1947.

