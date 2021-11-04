The boxes or loot chests of video games do not stop generating controversy. Are they fun, or are they undercover gambling? Not even the Ministry of Consumption itself is clear about it …

The loot boxes, also called loot boxes or loot chests, were born in Asia, where piracy dominates everything and companies were looking for ways to monetize free games.

But have been artificially imported into western games, where companies do make money from the sale of the game itself, because help to retain players, and they are an easy way to earn big money. They are used in most multiplayer games.

A loot box is literally a box, a chest, or an envelope, that appears inside a video game, and that contains a prize.

These loot boxes can be obtained for free, playing or completing certain objectives, or paying with real money.

They contain random prizes, usually new powers or aesthetic improvements to show off your weapon or character to friends, new player stickers in the case of FIFA, etc.

Among the random prizes there are very good booties, but very scarce. This is what worries the authorities, and psychologists: that loot boxes are actually a form of gambling, a game of chance.

Something similar to slots, which offer many small prizes to encourage you to continue playing, and few large prizes to increase the anxiety to get them, promoting gambling.

A serious problem, considering that a good part of the players are children or young people.

New version of Nintendo’s flagship console, now with a 7 “OLED-type screen, 64 GB of storage and in a new white color.

Players who are obsessed with playing non-stop to get loot boxes until they have the prize they want, or who spend significant amounts of real money to buy these loot boxes.

Up to now there is no regulation in this regard, beyond the age rating of video games, that children skip and parents do not care. A good example is Fortnite, a rated game for ages 12 and up, that millions of children of 10 or 11 years old play, with a blind eye to their parents.

As our colleague Alberto R. Aguiar tells us in Business Insider, Mikel Arana, general director of Gambling Regulation of the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, explained today what the government plans to do with the loot boxes.

The ministry calls them “random reward mechanisms”, as loot boxes are not very formal. And has identified 4 different types.

Buying guide with everything you need to know before buying a gaming chair: extras, characteristics, differences and the best models to make your choice right.

One, that it costs real money and the prizes have economic value. Two, that they cost real money and the prizes have no economic value. Three, it does not cost money to participate and the prize does have economic value. And four, that it does not cost money to participate and that the prize does not have that economic value either.

The current Gambling Law only regulates the first, which is considered betting game, and since it is not regulated in video games, it is prohibited.

But the other three types of loot boxes, which are the ones used in video games, have not yet decided what to do with them.

As explained by Mikel Arana, at the beginning of the year collected almost 20 proposals from experts, citizens and sectors involved. From leaving everything as it is and regulating them with the age rating of video games, to outright banning them.

In a few weeks they will have the draft of the new Game Law and they will sit down with all the sectors involved to debate it.

But he has made it clear that “what I can say is that we will not regulate the four types of loot boxes in the same way, and that the regulation will not be the same for minors and adults.”

The new Gaming Law will be approved next year, and everything indicates that will change the way the loot boxes in games like FIFA, Fortnite, CoD, and many others.