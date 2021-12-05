12/05/2021 at 12:40 CET

Anoeta saw how the Real Madrid was imposed on the Real society with a 0-2 that takes them further away from the front positions of the LaLiga table. The Real fans ended up angry with their team, and ultimately, also with the match referee, Jesus Gil Manzano.

Already at halftime, the Basque stands showed their dissatisfaction with the referee with handkerchiefs for whistling the end in a corner kick in favor. In the end, they crossed the limit of what was allowed, and they threw a bottle of water at him, hitting him in the hand, something that Gil Manzano himself collected in the minutes at the end of the game.

This is the writing of Gil Manzano:“3.- PUBLICThrow objects: At the end of the meeting and when we were accessing the changing room tunnel, a half-full bottle of liquid was thrown from the stands, having to dodge it and reaching for my hand, not having to be assisted by the health services. “

Oyarzabal talks with Gil Manzano

In the derby against Athletic, the referee for this match, Martínez Munuera, also reflected the throwing of objects by the Reale Arena stands, although on that occasion they did not impact anyone.

On another occasion, the Competition Committee sanctioned the entity chaired by Jokin Aperribay with 602 euros for the toss of a coin in the match that faced Real and Sevilla in Anoeta, with Mateu Lahoz as the referee of the contest.

With this new episode, the Real is exposed to a new fine and, constant and unacceptable episodes of this caliber can lead to the closure of the stadium.