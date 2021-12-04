We are going to analyze if the MLB work stoppage eliminates the OFAC sanctions against the Navegantes del Magallanes and Tigres in the LVBP.

For the third consecutive season, the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League (LVBP) had to wait for authorization from a United States body (OFAC) to be able to set up its season and for the third consecutive season it obtained the license to do so, but only for 6 teams ( Caribes de Anzoátegui, Cardenales de Lara, Águilas del Zulia, Sharks from La Guaira, Bravos de Margarita and Leones del Caracas), leaving the Tigres de Aragua and Navegantes del Magallanes groups out of it.

The license on this occasion was extended for two years to the 6 clubs already identified, while the other two were not given their blessing.

Now, with the closure of activities in the Major Leagues caused by the team owners once the Labor Agreement between the clubs and the MLBPA expired, then the doubt that will happen with the sanctions imposed on Magallanes and Tigres may arise. by OFAC.

WORK STOP!

Does the work stoppage in MLB eliminate the sanctions of Magallanes and Tigres?

The answer to that question in principle is a resounding NO.

MLB is a major baseball company in the United States and OFAC is a body that plays an important role in a Presidential Decree in the pre-named North American country.

At the moment the activities in the Major Leagues are paralyzed and the players have the freedom to play in the league they want.

Meanwhile decree is a law that is still in force and therefore the sanctions on the Turks and Bengalis are still in force, that is, both clubs have the sanctioned remoquete.

Now, what if the work stoppage would drastically change is the effect of the sanctions in Magallanes and Tigres, because if free agent players can play with the sanctioned teams, then the players affiliated with the MLB at this time have a condition similar to the one of a free agent, because the activities in the Big Show are paralyzed.

However, as the sanctioned condition is still in force in Magallanes and Tigres, I am of the opinion that the MLBPA should make this consultation to OFAC to be all safe and calm, but I insist, logically both clubs can count on their Major League horses and players affiliated with the system.

