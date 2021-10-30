Related news

Although now we are all experts in Geography and correctly point out where the island of La Palma is located, during the first days of the eruption we attended live a shameful lack of knowledge that was felt in the media of our country. No wonder, then, the blunder he has made CBS network placing the volcano in the Region of Murcia.

The famous American chain informed its viewers last weekend about the status of the Cumbre Vieja eruption wrongly placing it on the map. They used an interactive map that, in the first place, placed the Iberian Peninsula in the eyes of the audience to get closer and closer until La Palma was pointed out precisely where the Murcian city of Cartagena is located.

The error of the CBS is explained taking into account that in the municipality of Cartagena there are a town and county council also called La Palma, which must have confused US journalists who, however, could have noticed that the volcano is located on an island and the Murcian town is not surrounded by sea. Of course, his special envoy, Roxana Saberi, was in the area affected by the eruption and not in Murcia.

La Palma in Murcia

In a matter of seconds, the CBS blunder spread through social media, becoming one of the viral videos of the week:

La Palma, Murcia. pic.twitter.com/ugXQ5SPQqr – Ignacia (@ignaciadepano) October 26, 2021

Those responsible for the CBS graphics team have surely had their ears pricked after the string of criticism and ridicule that could be read on the networks, some like these:

If they bomb the La Palma volcano, don’t let the Americans do it. FOR MURCIA I ASK YOU. – CELESSON (@chemapizca) October 27, 2021

I do not know how they have looked for La Palma so that the one that the people of Murcia have left before the island, but 🤷🏻‍♀️https: //t.co/wXCkMnF2mG pic.twitter.com/xq7qSfbyFI – Jurist Priest⚖️ (@Hoyuelicos) October 26, 2021

“La Palma is in Murcia and Pedro Sánchez will overwhelm in the next General Elections”

Source: CBS CIS – Chino de VOX 👑💚🇪🇸 (@voxbonanova) October 27, 2021

When you tell an American that La Palma is not in Murcia # LaUltimaTentacion7 pic.twitter.com/UBYjfz6kv6 – Chachi piruli (@ Teleadicto69) October 27, 2021

Media Spain laughing at CBS placing the volcano in Murcia as if they did know where La Palma is. Like “look, hahaha, how ignorant”. Yep. It is happening. – Gustavo de Dios Domínguez (@GustavodeDios) October 26, 2021

In defense of CBS, it is fair to remember that just one day before the blunder they had correctly located La Palma:

It is seen that the morning team has more knowledge about geography than the weekend team.

