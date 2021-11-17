11/17/2021 at 23:24 CET

Pau del Valle

A goal from Putxi in the final stretch gave the pass to the first tie of the Cup to a Mollerussa who will be in the bass drum and will play against a First Division team.

The game began with the locals looking for the goal, and he was able to score in Adrià with a shot that was stopped in two halves by goalkeeper Carlos. Two minutes later it was Jofre who put the goalkeeper to the test, and a little later in full domain of those of Alexis Pintó, a center from Jofre was headed by Putxi touching the post. The first warning from the Balearic Islands came in the 27th minute with a shot from Marquitos that narrowly missed. Before the break, Adrià tried a shot without an angle, and Jofre had the goal, but ended up in a corner.

After the vacation time Sasha had the first of the premises, but Carlos rejected again. The visiting reply was put by Marquitos but your shot went out, and immediately afterwards it was Adrià who finished brushing the wood. In the 33rd minute Jofre made it 1-0 but his shot ended in a corner, and two minutes later Adrià assisted Putxi who beat Carlos, to score the winning goal. Adrià and Jofre had the sentence, but Carlos avoided the goal in the addition.

Data sheet

Mollerussa: Pau Bosch, Sasha, Kiku, Joan Martí, Fabregat; Porta (Toti, 91 ‘), Edu Barón (Trota, 72’), Franky (Albert Delgado, 83 ‘), Putxi, Jofre and Adrià Fernández.

Penya Independent: Carlos Hortal, Jony, Reales, Gady, Curuné (Álex, 83 ‘); Rubén, Víctor Galera, Marquitos (Dani 83 ‘), Vicent (Ramos, 65’), Samu (Zafra, 76 ‘) and Reyes.

Goal: 1-0 M. 80 Putxi.

Referee: Gimeno Otal (Aragonese). TA: Adrià Fdez., / Reyes, Samu and Galera.