“This is the beginning, sexy boys and girls. The best is yet to come next year. I promise you. This was a warm-up, just like boxers. This has been 2021 for us.” With this message, forceful and full of hope, he dismissed Fernando Alonso the World Cup in Abu Dhabi. The words that the Asturian dedicated to his engineers and mechanics on the radio, after crossing the checkered flag at Yas Marina, are part of his now famous ‘El Plan’. A kind of conspiracy in which Alonso and Alpine have engaged with the aim of fighting again for victories and podiums when the new Formula 1 regulations come into force, starting in 2022. And it is clear that as a marketing instrument, ‘The Plan’ has worked wonderfully. But in sports, you have to hit the ‘magic button’. The Renault headquarters in Viry-Châtillon and Enstone have turned to the car that will make its debut in Barcelona on 23 February. “I hope that when we put the car on track we will have a good surprise,” he says. Ferdinand. It will be the moment of truth.

Marcin budkowski, Alpine’s technical director, puts special emphasis on what they have achieved this season Alonso and Esteban Ocon with a car very little evolved since 2019: “We have used practically the same engine, chassis and gearbox for the third year in a row. It was the result of the Covid. And yet we have achieved the maximum objective to which we could aspire this year, fifth by teams, Ocon’s victory in Hungary, Fernando’s podium in Qatar and a progressive finish. That shows that the areas of the team that were not frozen have advanced. It’s a good sign. “

AlonsoAfter two years away from the ‘big circus’, he finished tenth in the championship, with 81 points, ahead of Ocon (11th with 74). Very even performance from the two drivers, which translated into a final 13-point lead for Alpine over Alpha Tauri. “A qualification? The season has certainly been positive. I would say a 7 or an 8. It is a remarkable one. Hungary’s victory remains the flagship of the season. And we also managed to get Alonso back on the podium, which is very good. But I hope this is a starting point for the future “, assesses the competition director Davide brivio in the magazine ‘Autosprint’. The Italian, who left behind three decades of successes as a team manager in MotoGP to embark on the F1 adventure, highlights another of the keys to this season at Alpine: “Esteban and Fernando have a great relationship and they have always been willing to help each other throughout the year, I was very surprised by their attitude. I think it represents a model, an example of how two teammates should work well together. “

Too Alonso He puts a good mark on the season, although without forgetting that the real test will come in 2022: “The season itself has been good. Starting in Baku, I think I have scored quite a few points, we have found a consistency that we did not have at the beginning. the team We have ironed out some things that were not at full capacity. In terms of strategy, pit stops, starts and the weekend’s run, we are an almost reference team, but we need the two factories to get the new car right, “he emphasizes.”This is my best season since 2014, in terms of points and positions. So it’s definitely a good comeback and a preparation for what’s to come. “

Laurent Rossi, Alpine CEO, considers his team to have built “muscle” this year after the lukewarm start in Bahrain and attributes the progress mainly to the hands of Alonso and Ocon: “We were lost at the beginning. The biggest improvement came from the way we work, especially the drivers, who made the most of it and then we had to push their limits.”

The question now is whether Alpine will be able to continue this momentum and enter the new era of F1 with a car that allows them to carry out Alonso’s ‘The Plan’, that in the absence of an absolute disaster, he hopes to stay in the World Cup for “at least two or three more years.” Rossi is optimistic: “We will have a good evolution in terms of the engine, and also the chassis. We have to wait to see what level we are at in February compared to the other teams. Our goal, anyway, is to win,” concludes the Frenchman.