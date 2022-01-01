01/01/2022 at 21:00 CET

Betis and Celta settle this Sunday a duel in the start of an exciting year for both, with opposing challenges in the present, as the Betic aspired to consolidate their third place and the Vigo residents to move away from the decline, marked by the positives from the covid 19 and with a South American flavor on the benches.

They see the faces of the teams de two technical friends who maintain a great relationship, Betis of Chilean Manuel Pellegrini and Celta of Argentine Eduardo ‘Chacho’ Coudet, who share an offensive style of play and also more problems, perhaps, in the defensive zone, with which the effectiveness in both areas will be crucial in a Benito Villamarín, with its capacity reduced to 75%, to 45,000 spectators, by the new normative.

This is given by the evolution of the pandemic and the new coronavirus outbreaks that conditions both teams affected by covid 19. Up to six players in the case of the Sevillian team and nine in the Galician team, although the latter seems to have recovered in time. more effective than the verdiblancos.

Betis, after a brilliant 2021 in which they played a great game, effective and effective, which allowed them to return to the Europa League and settle a project well commanded by the Chilean Pellegrini, their ‘great captain’, wants to start the new year with the same verve to settle into Champions League positions.

The 3-2 defeat in Bilbao, in their last meeting before the Christmas holidays, cut a streak of four wins for Verdiblancos (0-3 in Elche, 3-1 at Levante, 0-1 against Barcelona at the Camp Nou and 4-0 against a direct rival like Real Sociedad), so now the slogan is to start a year in the best way, with a victory that endorses their ‘Champions’ options.

For this, Pellegrini has problems to compose his call and also the eleven. On Friday, between affected by the covid and by physical problems, he could not count on up to ten footballers, although it is likely that he can recover some to receive a more dangerous and effective Celta outside than in Balaídos.

It would be the case of the Portuguese goalkeeper Rui Silva, who traveled to his country due to the death of his father and he will be the one who decides if he is emotionally to play. Between injuries and positives -which have not been revealed-, the Chilean goalkeeper Claudio Bravo has not exercised these days; defenders Miranda, Montoya, Senegalese Sabaly and Argentine Pezzella; and the midfielders Joaquín, Rober, the Ivorian Paul and the French Fekir.

Argentine media Guido Rodríguez is sanctioned. The coach has recovered the right-handed inside Aitor Ruibal and forward Borja Iglesias, the latter after having passed the covid, as he revealed himself.

Meanwhile, Celta de Vigo will seek to start the new year with a win at Benito Villamarín to finish warding off the “ghosts & rdquor; the descent of Balaídos and thinking about reaching one of the European places, the challenge that the squad has set itself despite its irregular start to the year.

Returning to work after the Christmas holidays has not been easy for coach Chacho Coudet due to the coronavirus outbreak that affected nine of his players, although he will finally be able to count on eleven guarantees to challenge Betis, to whom he has more than eight years without winning at home.

The Argentine will only touch up his defensive line with the entry of Kevin Vázquez on the right side and the young Carlos Domínguez in the center of the defense, where he will be accompanied by the Ghanaian Joseph Aidoo.

While waiting for the Mexican international Orbelín Pineda, the first winter reinforcement, to enter the dynamic of the group, Coudet will maintain his confidence in Denis Suárez, Brais Méndez and Franco Cervi to form the line of three flyers that he usually places behind Iago Aspas and Santi Mina.

The sky blue squad will carry out a final training session this afternoon at the Afouteza sports city, after which the list of those summoned to travel to Seville will be known.

Probable lineups

Betis: Rui Silva; Bellerín, Bartra, Víctor Ruiz, Álex Moreno; William Carvalho, Guarded; Rodri, Canales, Juanmi; and Willian José.

Celtic: Hard; Kevin Vázquez, Aidoo, Carlos Domínguez, Javi Galán; Fran Beltrán; Brais Méndez, Denis Suárez, Cervi; Aspas and Mina.

Referee: César Soto Grado (C. Riojano).

Stadium: Benito Villamarín.

Hour: 18.30.