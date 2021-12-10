12/10/2021 at 01:44 CET

The elimination of Barça in the group stage of the Champions 21 years later has hurt the already battered coffers of the culé team. Joan Laporta and his Board of Directors had projected a profit of 20.2 million euros in the maximum European competition having qualified for the quarterfinals. Benfica, however, snatched the second position in group E from the Barça team, that will debut this season in the Europa League, the second major UEFA tournament between the Champions and the Conference League.

There is no evil that for good does not come and the culé team has a golden opportunity to amend their mistake in a competition dominated in the last decade by Spanish teams such as Sevilla, Atlético or the current champion Villarreal. The prize for winning it amounts to 14.9 million euros, but there is a lot of danger of economic disaster if the Catalans fall before. To give you an idea of ​​the jump that exists, if they stay in the semifinals the amount to be charged it would be just 6.3 million.

Barça appears in the bets on Betfair as the main favorite to win the title at a quota [7.00], the same scale used by Sevilla, who have lifted the trophy four times since it was called the Europa League. Spanish teams start as favorites, but they will not have anything easy to climb the steps in a treacherous competition, with very long trips and above all an extra round that they will have to pass to access the round of 16 measuring with the seconds of the group stage of the Europa League. Among the coconuts we find such recognizable clubs as Lazio or Betis.

Already from the second round, the main rivals are also spitting out of the Champions League with the final triumph of Borussia Dortmund at [8.00], exactly the same as the Atalanta. Much further back we find teams that come from the initial rounds of the Europa League with a trident made up of Naples, Real Sociedad and West Ham trading at [15.00]. All of them are very rocky teams that have known from the first hour the harshness of a competition that punishes those who entrust themselves.

It will not be a bed of roses for some Catalans that can be found along the way hot pitches in the roundtrip heats that will live as exemplified by names such as Leipzig, Lyon or Leverkusen. Barça will try to dignify a competition that automatically gives the winner to the next Champions League and that is its main attraction. If they want to be in the final on May 18 at the Sánchez Pizjuán they will have to sweat ink to be able to straighten an economic break that, in the best case, will be five million euros. The more than 120 million that the champion of the last Champions pocketed seem an abyss for what is granted in the Europa League.