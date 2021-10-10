The superstar of mixed martial arts (MMA) Conor mcgregor will star in a third comeback against the American Dustin Poirier this saturday in Abu dhabi, an event cleverly orchestrated by the UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) who then dreams of a rematch between the Irishman and Khabib Nurmagomedov, for the moment removed from the octagon.

McGregor’s career (32) is definitely an eternal reboot and the fierce lightweight is unmatched when it comes to turning up the heat and building excitement. Six months after announcing the umpteenth stop of his career, he is back in the cage to regain his status as a leading figure in the UFC while also receiving a nice check for five million dollars (4.1 M EUR).

An amount that should inevitably increase with pay-per-view income, from which you will take a good bite of commission. Poirier will also take a lower percentage, starting from a fixed of one million dollars.

“The Notorius”, used to having problems with the law, he will also try to make people forget his last escapades, he who had been detained in Corsica for two days in September following a complaint for attempted sexual assault and sexual exhibition.

Released two days later, without trial, he “vigorously” denied “any allegation of misconduct.”

For his reunion with the UFC, McGregor, who solved his previous fight in 40 seconds against the American Donald cerrone In January 2020, he did not choose the easy way. He had certainly easily beaten Poirier (32 years) in 2014 by first round knockout, but the American has won five fights since November 2017, suffering only one loss against Nurmagomedov.

“The plan is to beat McGregor by any means necessary.”

“The plan is to beat Conor McGregor by whatever means necessary: ​​blood, guts and then fight for the world title again,” said Poirier defiantly.

An expert in provocations, McGregor instead kept a low profile Thursday at a news conference.

“I would like to have a drink with Poirier, it will be a great fight.”

“I’d like to have a drink with him,” he snapped. I am honored to face it. We are both competitive and it will be a great fight. But I have a lot of weapons in hand, a lot of arsenal and I can’t wait to launch them and put on a great performance for all the fans.

The return of a headliner of the caliber of McGregor, which will take place in the bubble of “Fight Island” installed in Abu dhabi To avoid the risks associated with the coronavirus, it is also a blessing for Dana White, the UFC boss, who dreams of a rematch against Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Between McGregor and the “Eagle of Dagestan” there is still an old dispute to be resolved. The Irishman and the Russian met in October 2018 and the fight, dominated by Nurmagomedov, ended with a brawl and suspension for the two superstars.

Unless McGregor, who had bowed alone at the referee’s save in the 10th round against the American legend Floyd mayweather in August 2017 in Las Vegas for a sum of between 100 and 150 million dollars, try to get back in the ring. In September there were reports of negotiations with the Filipino Manny pacquiao.

