12/08/2021 at 08:00 CET

The Moon, which formed 4.6 billion years ago, could have been bombarded in the past by atomic-sized black holes that we can track today, according to a study published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.

The study considers that the traces of these impacts must still be on our satellite and that we should look for them because, if they are really there, the mystery of dark matter could be solved, Singularity Hub points out.

To understand what this purely theoretical study raises, it is necessary to start from the basis that, at the beginning of the universe, there would have been a hatching of black holes of all sizes, as suggested by Stephen Hawking in the 70s of the century last.

Of these black holes that emerged after the Big Bang, some were the precursors of supermassive black holes, and at the other end of the spectrum, atomic-sized black holes would also have emerged.

Vestige of Dark Matter

Vestige of Dark MatterSome astronomers believe that the enormous abundance of black holes in the early universe could be a manifestation of dark matter, although it has never been proven that these primordial black holes ever actually existed.

But if they really existed, those swarms of atomic black holes would have crossed the solar system and many would have impacted on moons and planets, leaving a footprint that, in some cases, would last to this day, according to this reasoning.

If some microscopic black hole had landed on Earth, its impact would most likely have already disappeared as a result of erosion, water, and plate tectonics.

But, if one of those black holes also impacted the Moon, it is most likely that its footprint is still there and we could recognize it: it would be the most valuable relic to know the origins of the universe.

Long life

Long lifeThe idea that primordial black holes were roaming the universe in its earliest moments has led scientists to think that if we could fully investigate any of them, we would be able to palpate dark matter, which we assume represents 80 percent of total the mass of the universe.

Approaching the interior of a black hole that we have located in the universe is something that is beyond the reach of science, but exploring the footprint of a black hole the size of an atom is something imaginable and potentially very revealing, although that footprint is on the Moon and not on Earth.

Astronomers believe that primordial black holes, with a mass no greater than that of an atom, could have a longer lifespan than that of the universe and may be waiting for us to find a trail of one of them.

The authors of the new research have delved into this hypothesis and modeled the impact of an average asteroid or meteorite against the Moon and compared it to the hypothetical impact of a mini black hole.

Recognizable crater

Recognizable craterThey found that the two would be remarkably different: the crater left by a black hole could be recognized with appropriate technology among the numerous craters present on our satellite.

Of course, that recognition would not be enough: it would be necessary to send new missions to search the lunar craters for the remains of the impact of the tiny primordial black hole.

The authors estimate that the probability of at least one black hole impact on the Moon is 10 percent and that the crater it would have left, according to other estimates, could last up to 13 billion years before disappearing.

The new study may assume that future space missions will include in their programs the search for impacts of primordial mini black holes on Mercury, Mars, Pluto or rocky moons in the outer solar system.

Top photo: Snapshot taken from the Apollo 11 spacecraft, showing Earth looming above the Moon’s horizon. Credit: NASA