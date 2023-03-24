The Moon is causing days on Earth to get longer and longer, study reveals

Astronomers from the University of London say that the Moon has caused life to reproduce on Earth as we know it and, due to the subtle gravitational relationship it has on our planet, the natural satellite is causing the days to be longer.

According to a report published on the website of natgeoexperts estimate that 4.5 billion years ago, the days lasted just 13 hours, almost half the time it takes the Earth to rotate on its own axis today.

According to Space Place, NASA’s children’s platform, the turn that our planet gives on its own axis is known as a solar day. Depending on the gravitational relationship that the planets have with the Sun and its natural satellites, the solar day of each one has a different duration.

Richard Gray, a science journalist at the BBCexplains that the gravitational relationship that the Earth has with the Moon conditions the movement of high and low tides: “These tides, in fact, are a ‘bulge’ of water that extends in an elliptical shape both towards and away from gravity of the moon”.

Why does the Moon make the days on Earth longer?

The fact that the Earth rotates much faster on its own axis than the Moon creates little friction in the ocean basins, which move below the surface. This bulge is moving slightly faster than the natural satellite in its orbit, causing it to try to make up for this difference.

earth and moon

This has depleted our planet’s rotational energy, thus slowing down how fast it spins on its own axis. Or rather: the Moon has made the days longer.

However, the research highlights that the “braking” of the Earth is imperceptible to living beings, so we will continue to live with 24-hour days.