12/14/2021

On at 17:27 CET

Guillem Sanchez

The Mossos They have reduced and arrested the former Securitas worker who was surrounded in a house in the Tarragona town of Riudoms where has there been entrenched. The man, who is alive although seriously injuredIn the morning, he had fired several shots at three of his former colleagues in an office in Plaça Prim de Tarragona, known as Mitja Lluna.

The author, who was carrying three weapons and a bulletproof vest, decided to attack his colleagues after several emails in which made threats if their financial claims were not met.

After the event, he fled until he reached Riudoms. The police surrounded the house and intervened against the assailant, who had a 500 meter range rifle with silencer and sight glass.

Neutralitzem and detained in an abandoned house als afores de Riudoms, the presumed author of the shooting of #Tarragona pic.twitter.com/XWi56LvYZW – Mossos (@mossos) December 14, 2021

Shortly before, the police had asked the residents of Les Borges del Camp not to leave the house or circulate with vehicles, since all access to the town had been cut off by the search for the man. The Catalan police, as reported by the town council on Twitter, asked for citizen collaboration to catch him.

The events occurred at 11.17 am. The man entered a Securitas office and injured three people: a man in critical condition (the manager), another in serious condition and a woman also seriously injured, as reported by the Emergency Medical System (SEM), which displaced 10 teams.

The man, a former employee of the company, with which he had a financial dispute, fled At a Mossos checkpoint, in the Mas Pujols roundabout, in Reus, the attacker fired again and wounded also to a mosso.

Mossos and Guardia Urbana de Tarragona cordoned off the area. According to a witness explained, several shots were heard and then a man carrying a backpack got out, got into a car and drove away.