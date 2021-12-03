It costs 10 euros and is called a “social distance tool” or “social distance zapper”. It is a kind of extendable key ring that gives a 4.5 volt electric shock to anyone who gets too close. Its manufacturer, an American gift company, proposes to use it to make “meet social distancing in a fun way” imposed by the restrictions of the coronavirus. According to what is verified by CASO ABIERTO, the research and events channel of Prensa Ibérica has been selling on web pages and, until a few days ago, in large warehouses and shops throughout Spain.

That electric keychain, which is sold all over the European Union, United States and Canada, puts in the hands of its owner subjecting to small electric shocks whoever considers that they are jumping social distance or the preventive bubble against covid. “Keep everyone at a safe distance”, It is announced. It fits in a pocket (it measures seven centimeters), but it is extendable and reaches up to 63 centimeters, like a kind of cane.

Minors and sick

It works on batteries and has a button to activate the electric shock against whoever approaches more than necessary and cause temporary and localized muscle paralysis. Its manufacturers advise that it should not be used against children under 14 years of age or people suffering from pathologies medical

OPEN CASE has verified how this tool was still sold this week in Spanish stores and was offered as “original gift” for Christmas on web pages of department stores and all kinds of establishments. On Tuesday, November 30, it was Exhausted In several of them, they offered their customers, yes, the possibility of ordering it to be able to acquire it in a few days.

Advertise on social networks about the “distance tool” that is sold throughout Europe. |

“It gives cramps”

However, some of the malls where it was promoted and sold have begun to withdraw that social distance tool from their Christmas offers. A reporter from this channel wanted to buy it and they explained that the product was no longer available because “Several clients have complained that it gives cramps”.

This decision came after dozens of people denounced, through their social networks, the sale of the product in different Spanish stores: “It is not Fake news or a montage. You can buy it on the web,” he wrote last week a user on Twitter. Another man replied: “This is a weapon, report Consumption !!!”.

Criticisms of the deniers

The social distance zapper has also generated criticism among some covid deniers, which these days are expressed like this on the network: “They sell globalist implements for the Covidians to shock those who do not respect a safety distance. What was missing, fearful and armed”; “They sell electric batons to keep social distance, the murderers creators of the health dictatorship go for all“.

It is still possible to buy this controversial Christmas gift on different web portals. In one of them, the advantages of the product are offered with a certain irony: “Some people don’t seem to understand what a six-foot distance is. Some people just need to get lightly shocked.”.

Another offer defines it as a “pocket telescopic tool” and defends its advantages. It states that “with a little electric shock (zap) any idiot fool enough to get into your personal space,” it will no longer be necessary to “get into a pointless discussion about covid 19 with a complete stranger. Just, ZAP!”