Today many people do not know what the prefixes mean and that can lead to unexpected bills at the end of the month on the phone. That is why the OCU explains to us what we should know before picking up the phone.

Every time the phone rings and we look at the number, we wonder how much the joke is going to come out of us. Although, luckily, this only happens when the phone that calls us does not start with 6 (a sign that it is a personal mobile and that this call is included in our rate).

But when the number starts with 8 or 9 things change, since we are talking about landlines, business or reverse charging, which is equal to several euros per minute and a monumental anger at the end of the month.

And the OCU, Organization of Consumers and Users, which knows this well, has wanted to help us with an explanation of what each number means, so that we know how to identify our incoming calls.

Nothing like knowledge so they don’t overcharge us.

800 numbers: These numbers are reserved for phones where service is provided during the call. The type of service is defined by the first 3 digits:

803: This prefix is ​​used in adult services. 806: This number is for entertainment services (tarot, games …). 807: For professional services (medical, consulting …)

900 numbers: These numbers are those of the administrations, customer service, etc. Here everyone has a mission and they are very different from each other.

Let’s see them in depth that they are many and very different:

900: Calling a number that starts with 900 will be free, because that call is paid by whoever receives the call. 901: Usually used by the Public Administration, such as the Tax Agency or Social Security. When you dial 901, you pay one part of the call and the recipient another. 902: The user must pay the full cost of the call. A call of only 5 minutes costs around 3 euros from a mobile and more than 1 euro from a landline. 905: They are of special pricing. Numbers beginning with 905 are used to provide a service, specifically, they are used for televoting services. A fixed amount is paid per call. 908: ILike those beginning with 907 and 909, these are numbers to which the user connects through the Internet to provide a service, and must be expressly requested.

Finally We cannot forget the calls to 118, which are used as a telephone directory. Calls to these numbers have very high prices, which vary greatly depending on who offers the information. The CNCM set the average cost per minute at 5.56 euros.

Now that you have all the important prefixes, it is your job to be attentive to each call, both incoming and outgoing. Oh, and here’s how to call collect in Spain, in case you were wondering.