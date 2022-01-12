These are the most demanded programming languages ​​and techniques by recruiters in 2022.

Technology is one of the main protagonists in each of the companies, and that is why the demand for this type of professionals is constant throughout the year, something that will even increase in 2022 according to a survey conducted by the coding platform CodinGame and the person in charge of technical interviews CoderPad, via zdnet.

However, employers are going to have a very difficult time this year due to the enormous demand that is coming in the sector, and where they will try to occupy all that required talent with the best candidates.

This year a third of employers expect to hire more than 50 developers, while 15% intend to hire more than 200.

We review the history of programming languages ​​from the first of 1801 to the most recent. Throughout history there have been many programming languages ​​and compilers to ” interpret ” those languages, and these are the most important.

This is because because 53% of organizations have increased their budget to hire developers this yearBut they are also demanding professionals with higher technical skills and sometimes they cannot find the right candidates.

And is that one of the technical skills most sought after by recruiters is web development, DevOps and also machine learning.

However, they comment that this year back-end and full-stack engineers are needed in such large numbers that they might have a hard time finding enough to meet the demand.

Knowing how to program is not only used to create or improve programs. Learning a language also prepares you to solve the problems of daily life, and helps you in your day to day. You can even make a living out of it.

and with regard to programming languages ​​they are again the most demanded both JavaScript, Java and Python They are the ones that recruiters are looking for especially. However, other niche programming languages ​​like Clojure and Scala are also going to be in high demand.

But Go and Swift developers are also seeing high demand. Go is increasingly used in DevOps, while Swift is the programming language now used for iOS applications.

One of the reasons recruiters have increased budgets for hiring developers in 2022 is because of increased competition for software skills, something that will allow developers to demand higher salaries.