It’s cute, it’s small, it fits in any corner, it goes with everything, and it has all the important functions of Amazon smart speakers. And with a discount!

Amazon drops the price of its best-selling Echo speaker by 50%. It is the favorite of users because it goes unnoticed, but it has everything you ask of a smart speaker.

Just for a few days you can get the Amazon Echo Dot Third Generation smart speaker with a discount of 25 euros. Its price has dropped to only 24.99 euros. Sold and shipped by Amazon in one day. You can also try it for a month and return it for free if you are not convinced.

Thanks to Alexa, you control everything with your voice. it’s possible put music from your favorite apps, like Spotify or Prime Music, create or search for playlists, or ask you for music recommendations. If you buy two speakers, you can coordinate them to listen to music in stereo.

This smart speaker with Alexa is Amazon’s entry-level range, the most affordable of all. It has omnidirectional sound and microphone.

Alexa is a smart assistant, so make any kind of request, and it will answer you. You can ask him to tell you what the weather is going to be like tomorrow, to read you the news of the day, to tell jokes, riddles, etc.

With the thousands of skills available, you can install service apps to use with the speaker. Audiobooks, radio stations, cooking recipes, games to entertain children, online courses and tutorials … There are thousands of possibilities.

Amazon Echo Dot also works as a hands-free. It is possible to make or receive calls directly on the speaker, or communicate with other speakers in the house, such as an indoor walkie-talkie.

You can also use it as an alarm clock with an alarm, or a task timer, or cooking time in the kitchen.

Finally, thanks to Alexa and Google services, you can communicate with hundreds of appliances or Internet of Things devices.

You will be able to control thermostats, ovens, televisions, doorbells, light bulbs with your voice, and much more.

Privacy is guaranteed thanks to a physical button that electronically turns off the microphones. There are also control buttons if you don’t want to use your voice.

