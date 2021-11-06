11/05/2021 at 19:29 CET

betfair

The Betis faces this match with mixed feelings since, despite the great 2021 that the team led by Pellegrini has made, comes to this meeting with two losses in a row (Atlético de Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen).

Although it is true, that you have to know how to assess these defeats within the context of this meeting, since the Verdiblanco coach has decided to carry out several rotations thinking about the momentous duel against Sevilla.

The white and red, led by Lopetegui, arrive at this meeting with a Bittersweet sensation similar to its rival due to the defeat in the Champions League against Lille That has already complicated his European aspirations, for sure, increased the need to give joy to his fans in the field of his greatest rival this Sunday.

Taking into account the need for both teams to perform well after irregular matches, in addition to the high tension inherent in a match of these characteristics, I consider that the section on reprimands is really interesting, since I wait for a game where no one loses a ball.

Analyzing the market for “Corners and Cards” on Betfair, we can find two really tempting options: “More than 20 points in Cards for Betis” at a fee [1.60] and “More than 20 points in Cards for Sevilla” at a fee [1.80].

On the other hand, I believe that Betis has made a significant effort to reserve high-quality players for this match, so it must be something that, in addition to being home, influences this match.

Browsing through the options that the “Combipartido” gives us, I consider the option of “Betis or draw and Under 3.5 Goals in the match” at odds [1.83].

Regarding the goals, I expect a not too offensive game nor opened by either party knowing, both teams, that the team that manages to get ahead on the scoreboard will have a lot of gains, so I do not expect offensive torrents from either team next Sunday.

You can find data and information about the Sevillian derby in this other article: “The 10 facts about the Sevillian derby that you cannot miss”.