12/11/2021 at 09:31 CET

In millions of homes in the United States it is almost mandatory to buy or prepare homemade cookies at Christmas, especially to offer them to Santa claus with a glass of milk, but these holidays promise to be the most expensive in history due to inflation.

This year, beyond choosing if they will be homemade or if the glazed (frosting) of the cookies will be in one of the traditional green, white or red colors, many families will be surprised by the cost of the ingredients, which have skyrocketed in recent months.

And all because of the economic stress caused by the covid-19 pandemic and global supply chain problems. In November, year-on-year inflation in the US stood at 6.8%, the highest level in almost four decades in the country and eight tenths more than in October.

But if we go into detail, we see that the increase in the cost of eggs In November it was 6.2%, that of flour was 5% and 3.4% in the case of sugar, the other great ingredient necessary before daring to turn on the oven (to also watch for the increase in 6.5% in the price of electricity).

And this situation is not unique to the United States. The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) already warned in November of a 38% year-on-year increase in world wheat prices and 40% in sugar, to which must be added a “pronounced” increase in dairy products.

Christmas through the clouds

While the video platforms summarize Christmas movies and the radio does not stop playing ‘All I want for Christmas is you’, by Mariah Carey, there are few things better than leaving the house, even if it is to go to the shops to buy the ingredients.

But once decided if they will have a Snowman, Christmas tree or the more traditional gingerbread you have to overcome the “scare” of seeing the purchase price.

Something similar happened to the Puerto Rican Blanca Gonzalez, who explained to . that other years he made very elaborate cookies, but that this year he will bet on something simpler, with much less decoration: “Maybe some simple butter cookies.”

“It’s that it’s not just the desserts, it’s everything, the food and the gifts. The prices are much more expensive this year. It’s going to be, for sure, the most expensive Christmas “, lament.

In a similar situation are the companies that produce products for events and special dates such as Christmas. Salvadoran Zissy Castillo, who runs the catering company Food Cart Party, acknowledges that they have felt the rise in prices.

“It is to start crying”, He told ., giving as an example that 5 gallons (18 liters) of the vegetable oil most used by food professionals have skyrocketed and went from about $ 17-22 to around 54.

“The oil, the sugar, and the fruit for Christmas desserts they have doubled the price, “he lamented about a situation that has forced them to” play with prices “, reduce margins and rule out smaller Christmas events.

The price of cookies

Castillo works in Los Angeles, CaliforniaA state in which it is more expensive to prepare cookies than in others in the US, where the price can differ, and a lot, depending on where the improvised Christmas pastry chef lives.

If baking a batch of Christmas cookies in Miami costs on average $ 6.67, the most expensive place to bake Christmas cookies in the US is in the Californian city of San Diego, where a tray is raised to $ 12.4.

This according to food kit provider HelloFresh, who published a study on the cost of baking traditional Christmas cookies in 60 US cities and 30 other countries using the prices of the basic ingredients for this recipe: flour, sugar, butter, eggs, and baking soda.

The US average would be $ 6.10, far from the $ 12.83 for Sweden, the most expensive country to bake Christmas cookies in the world, Dominican Republic (11.74) and Denmark (10.97).

But González y Castillo’s Christmas spirit encourages them to enjoy the December’s holidays and their traditional desserts and forget that everything indicates that this year will be the most expensive Christmas in remembrance.

Even so, according to the National Retail Federation (NFR), Americans plan to spend on these dates when Christmas is celebrated, Hanukkah (the Jewish “Christmas”) or Kwanzaa (celebration of black culture that each year runs from December 26 to January 1) an average of $ 997 between gifts, food, decorations and miscellaneous expenses.