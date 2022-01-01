The New Year is one of the world’s favorite celebrations and like all celebrations, It is characterized by some gastronomic customs and traditions that fill the season with identity. The truth is that as the New Year arrives around the world and depending on where you are, food is a fundamental part of the celebration. In such a way that there are all kinds of local dishes, stews, special breads, drinks and cakes, which have symbolic meanings to start the year with great prosperity. Just to mention a few of the more popular examples: long noodles represent long life, peas represent coins, herring represent abundance, and pigs represent good luck. Although in each country, there are particular culinary traditions, no matter where you are, the central theme is the same: the enjoyment of food and drink to mark the beginning of a year full of abundance and blessings. Based on this, we set about selecting some of the most iconic New Year’s gastronomic traditions of all time.

1. Hoppin ‘John, Southern United States

Hoppin ‘John, one of the top New Years culinary traditions in the American South. It is a generous dish, which is made with field peas or in particular with a special variant that is the black-eyed peas (which symbolize coins) and rice. It is often served with cabbages or other cooked vegetables (as they are the color of money) and cornbread (the color of gold). The dish is said to bring good luck in the new year. And it is customary to eat both for dinner and for reheating on January 1st. Also, there are some facts worth mentioning about this dish: the name of this food, but the current dish has its roots in African and Antillean traditions and was probably brought by slaves to North America. There are interesting references to this, the first Hoppin ‘John recipe appears in 1847 in Sarah Rutledge’s “The Carolina Housewife” and has been reinterpreted over the centuries by home and professional chefs. According to references from various food critics, the dish was named after it in Charleston, South Carolina, and is a true staple of Lowcountry cuisine.

2. Twelve grapes, Spain

There are many rituals to start the year on the right foot, probably one of the most famous is the iconic tradition of eating twelve grapes at midnight. The objective is to visualize the purposes of the coming year, considering one for each month of the year. Grapes are believed to bring good luck, abundance, and prosperity. It is a fairly old Spanish tradition, where they usually meet at the Puerta del Sol in Madrid, where revelers gather in front of the square’s clock tower to celebrate the New Year. And they are given the task of toasting with sparkling wine and eating a grape for each chime of the clock. The custom started in the early 20th century and was supposedly devised by grape growers in the southern part of the country with a bountiful harvest. Since then, the tradition has spread to many Spanish-speaking nations.

12 grapes of luck. / Photo: Pixabay

3. Tamales, Mexico

Tamales are one of the most traditional dishes in Mexico, and although they are enjoyed throughout the year in all special celebrations and throughout the Mexican Republic. Without a doubt, the Christmas season and New Year’s Eve is one of the most emblematic moments to enjoy this earthly delight. Tamales are a preparation of corn dough, which are usually filled with meat, vegetables, sauces, cheese and other delicious additions, they are characterized by being wrapped in a banana or corn leaf. In many families, groups of women meet to make hundreds of small packages, to distribute among friends, family and neighbors. At New Years, it is often served with menudo or pozole, two traditional soups that are very popular throughout Mexico and are also known as a great hangover cure. In Mexico City, steamed tamales are sold on every street corner day and night.

Tamales. / Photo: Shutterstock

4. Soba noodles, Japan

In Japanese homes, families eat buckwheat soba noodles, or toshikoshi soba, at midnight on New Year’s Eve to say goodbye to last year and welcome the year to come. The tradition dates back to the 17th century and long noodles symbolize longevity and prosperity. Also, in another custom called mochitsuki, friends and family spend the day before New Years pounding mochi rice cakes. The sweet, sticky rice is washed, soaked, steamed, and mashed into a smooth batter. The guests then take turns pinching the pieces to make small buns that are later eaten as dessert.

Noodles. / Photo: Pxhere

5. King cake, all over the world

The King Cake is one of the most popular cakes to celebrate the New Year around the world. But nevertheless, the tradition of celebrating the coming year with cakes spans countless culturesJust to mention a few examples: the Greeks have the Vasilopita, the French have the gateau or galette des rois, the Mexicans have the Rosca de Reyes and the Bulgarians enjoy the banitsa. Most cakes are eaten at midnight on New Years EveAlthough some cultures cut their cake on Christmas or January 6, and include a hidden gold coin or figure, symbolizing a prosperous year for whoever finds it in its slice.

6. Cotechino with lenticchie, Italy

Italians celebrate New Year’s Eve with La Festa di San Silvestro, which often begins with a traditional cotechino con lenticchie, a sausage and lentil stew said to bring good luck (lentils represent money and good fortune). In addition, in certain homes, they usually add a zampone, which is a stuffed pig’s trotter. The meal ends with chiacchiere (fried dumplings that are rolled in honey and powdered sugar) and a glass of prosecco to toast. These traditional dishes have their roots in Modena, but New Year’s Eve parties thrive across the country.

