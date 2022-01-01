Perhaps it was not a great idea to release ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ a few days after ‘Spider-Man: No way home’, the film that is finally sweeping the box office after a year and a half of drought of viewers in theaters. The box office of Lana Wachowski’s film is not being very splendid and its premiere can be classified without hot cloths as a disappointment.

But that doesn’t mean the movie is completely bad. We already said in our review that it has a good balance between entertainment and reflection, as the original ‘Matrix’ also did almost 20 years ago. In fact, it has one of the most hooligan and subversive scenes made in a Hollywood blockbuster in the last 10 years.. This scene occurs in the first act of the film, so it is not a big spoiler, but if you have not seen ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ and you want to get “virgin” to it, do not continue reading.

The moment occurs in the office of the character played by Jonathan Groff, the CEO of a video game production company where Thomas Anderson / Neo (Keanu Reeves) works. At the beginning of this film Thomas Anderson is known for having created a trilogy of video games entitled ‘The Matrix’ whose facts are identical to the films directed by the Wachowski sisters in the 2000s. And although it’s been a few years and Anderson is developing another video game, his boss asks him to create a sequel to his biggest hit.

“Things have changed, the market is tough. I’m sure you can understand why our dear partner, the Warner Bros. company, has decided to make a sequel to the trilogy. They have informed me that they are going to do it with or without us“, he says. Then we can see a hilarious montage in which Anderson and a team of developers try to create the video game ‘Matrix 4’.

Why is the scene so hooligan and subversive? Because It’s actually based on true events, which means that Lana Wachowski is throwing a taunt at the very studio that produced her film.. It is something that anyone who follows film news could intuit. In 2017 news emerged that said that Warner Bros. was developing a return to ‘Matrix’ without the Wachowski sisters, something that ultimately did not happen. What really happened behind the scenes?

They have broadly told Jessica Henwick, who plays Bugs in ‘The Matrix Resurrections’, and the producer of the film James McTeigue. “Lana has had tons of offers to make more ‘Matrix’ movies, something you can see if you watch ‘Resurrections.’ There is a sequence that is a tribute to the pressure from above to make a sequel. And it’s based on conversations you’ve had“the actress told Entertainment Weekly.

McTeigue, who is also the director of ‘V for Vendetta’ and was the assistant director on the original trilogy, has further developed the theme in an interview with Collider: “When you have a franchise that has that potential ability to make money, there is always conversations Yes there were versions [de nuevas entregas], but they didn’t come up with the right version. So when Lana finally made up her mind and said, “I’m interested in making another movie,” of course they opted for the filmmaker who was the genesis of ‘The Matrix.’“.

Disappointment at the box office, good streaming results and pirated sites

The film hit theaters last Wednesday, December 22, a week ago, and its reception in theaters has not been exactly high: in Spain it raised 1.25 million euros between Wednesday and Sunday, an insufficient start for the return of such an iconic franchise. In the US it ended the week having raised $ 22.5 million, also below what is desirable. And worldwide in total it totaled 68.4 million, a very unpromising start for a blockbuster that they say has cost 190 million.

Although it must be borne in mind that Warner Bros. has released it simultaneously in cinemas and streaming in the North American country, following the strategy that it has applied to all its films in 2021 (And that actually ends with the premiere of ‘The Matrix Resurrections’; from now on it will leave a 46-day window between theaters and HBO Max). That is, in addition to the moderate interest that the public has shown to go to the cinema, the film is available through other channels, legal or not.

And there there has been more interest. In fact, according to MUSO (via Deadline) it was the most pirated movie during the week of its release. And the data on HBO Max is also positive: according to analysts outside HBO Max Samba TV, In its first five days ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ was seen on the streaming platform by 2.8 million users. For contextualization, this places her behind ‘Godzilla vs. Kong ‘, which was viewed by 3.6 million in the same time frame. And it could place it at the top of the ranking of films released at the same time in theaters and on HBO Max, since the film of the two titans holds the position of the best 30 first days on the platform, with 5.8 million users . They are followed by ‘Mortal Kombat’ with 5.6 million and ‘The Suicide Squad’ with 5.1.

For making a somewhat unfair comparison, ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ has achieved in its first five days the same viewers on HBO Max that ‘Black Widow’ needed a month to get on Disney +. It is unfair because the Marvel movie could be seen for a fee of $ 29.99, while the one directed by Wachowski is available for free. In addition, the film starring Scarlett Johansson was much more successful at the box office.

In any case, Warner Bros. CEO Ann Sarnoff has assured that they want a fifth installment directed by Wachowski. The character played by Christina Ricci in the film already said: “We are going to develop a new installment … and who knows how many more?” Although Lana Wachowski made it clear at the premiere: “No.”